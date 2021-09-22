ALBERNI GOLF: Golfer shoots below his age in ‘leisurely’ trip around the greens

September 26 is an open day with the best gross and best net

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the AV News

Before I get into Men’s Club activities this week, I would like to mention an extraordinary feat that happened Friday, Sept. 3. One of Alberni Golf Club’s longtime members who was out for a leisurely game of golf, shot an amazing gross 86. Not too shabby considering he is 87 years old. Congratulations Bruce Browne, for shooting below your age. Well done!

On to the Men’s Club for this past Sunday, Sept. 19. Although the weather was less than ideal we had a good number of golfers taking part in the Stableford event. We thank Home Hardware for their support this weekend and all season.

Leading the way was Dalton Moore with 22 points, followed by Wayne Johnstone (22), Ron Scholte (20), Terry Rai (20), Sam Parhar (20), Bill Bjornson (19), Terry Argotow (18), Tylo Smith (17), Dennis Frykas (17), Fred Fredrickson (17), Chris Bird (15), Cliff O’Laney (15), John Goes (14), Adam Taylor (14), Terry Ellwood (14). All ties were settled by retrogression.

Closest to the pin were recorded by Fred Fredrickson on No. 2, Jim Proteau on No. 4, Colin Hamilton on No. 13 and Tylo Smith on No. 17. The Charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by Dave Simmons, collecting $ 41. All prizes may be picked up fro the pro shop.

September 26 is an open day with the best gross and best net. The charity and four closest to the pins prizes are all up for grabs, as well as the money pots. Book your time in your own group starting at 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Don’t forget Oct. 3 is the Men’s Club year-end windup. Be sure to keep that day open. More about that later.

GolfPort Alberni