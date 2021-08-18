ALBERNI GOLF: Golfers scramble at Men’s Club

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It was another good showing in the heat on Sunday, Aug. 15 as 64 men competed in the San Group Scramble held at the Alberni Golf Course. Many thanks to the San Group for their generous contribution to the day.

First place goes to the team of Vito Caldarulo, Sam Parhar, Terry Argotow and Chandler Shearer with a score of 54.4. They were followed by the foursome of Steve Acland, Craig Acland. Ron Clark and Bob Matlock (54.9), then Ted Stewart, Cody Breuker, Chazz Lazorko and Chase Lazorko with 55.8. Next was the team of Brandon Soros, Ryan Kramer, Ben Rollheiser and Nolan Ward with 56. Fifth place went to Bill Bjornson Jack Sparks, Tylo Smith and Don Grill (57). Next was the group of Wayne Cheveldave, Fred Fredrickson, Don MacGowan and Glen Trask (57.1).

The closet to the pin winners were Brandon Sawyer on No. 2, Ted Stewart on No. 4, Murry Hawkeness on No. 13 and Cody Breuker on No. 17. All prizes may be picked up from the Pro Shop.

Next Sunday will be a two-man best ball event sponsored by Pacific Brewery. Both players play their own ball tee to green, recording the best gross and best net on each hole. Get yourself a partner and join in the competition. Please book your time in your own group starting at 7:30 a.m. and going to 10 a.m.

