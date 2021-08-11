The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO

ALBERNI GOLF: Hamilton has game of the day in men’s golf

Alberni Golf Club Championship postponed

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the AV News

We had a best gross and best net competition last Sunday, Aug. 1. It was a last minute fill in due to the postponement of the Alberni Golf Club Championship.

First gross, coming through with 75, was Colin Hamilton. He was followed by Hank Krahn (76), Wayne Cheveldave, (77), Jacques Giovetti (77), Jim Proteau (78) and Bill Barrett (78).

On the net side was Terry Rai (66), Chandler Shearer, (66), Tyler Ibsen (67), Cliff O’Laney (68), Glen Trask (68), Cal Davies (68), Lloyd Fairley (70) and John Goes (71). All ties were settled by retrogression.

Closest to the pin on No. 2 was Colin Hamilton. On No. 4 was Steve Acland, No. 13 was Brandon Soros and No. 17 was Don MacGowan. The charity closest to the pin was recorded by Lloyd Fairley, who collected $41. Colin Hamilton had the only birdie on No. 2, collecting $20.

All prizes may be picked up from the Pro Shop.

This coming Sunday, Aug. 15 will be a four-man, pick-your-own team scramble. The sponsor for this event is The San Group. There will be a minimum of two drives and a maximum of six drives. The handicap formula is 20 percent of your lowest, 15 percent of your second lowest, 10 percent of your third lowest and five percent of your highest handicap. When these are added up, that is your team handicap.

The committee will be making out the score cards on Saturday afternoon. When you book your time between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., please sign up on the sheet in the Pro Shop with your handicap no latter than 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. Please sign up in foursomes and make sure you include your handicaps.

GolfPort Alberni

