Next Sunday is the first sponsored event of the season at the Alberni Golf Club. FILE PHOTO

ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club hosts four-man waltz

Dave Mann, Steve Pointon, Bill Barrett and Phil Anker took the top spot in the event

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It was a great day on the links as 55 men teed it up for the Men’s Club waltz held on Sunday, July 12. Many thanks to Schill Insurance for their generous contribution to the day.

Top spot in the event, with 126 points, was the team of Dave Mann, Steve Pointon, Bill Barrett and Phil Anker.

Second place was awarded to the foursome of Mike Savard, Colton Buffie, Justin Sketch and Murray Hawkness, coming in with 127 points. In the third spot was the group of Joe Henri, Ron Clark, Pat McKay and Wayne Johnstone recording 129, winning on a count back over the team of Chase Shiner, Dan Shiner James Maxwell and Darren VanDyk, who also scored 129.

In fifth spot, also with 129, was the team of Cory Nielson, Darrell VanOs, Jim Proteau and Adam Taylor. Sixth place was won by the team of Terry Argotow, Sam Parhar, Shawn Banman and Chad Wutke, coming in with 131 points. In seventh, with 133, was the foursome of Bill Bjornson, Don Grill, Jack Sparks and Masami Hirayama. Finally, with 135 points, winning on a count back, was the team of Craig Acland, Bob Matlock, Ron Scholtie and Trevor Primett.

The draws for sleeves of balls were won by Shawn Banman, Ron Clark, Masami Hirayama and Gord Unger. Bill Bjornson won $24 for the only birdie on No. 2, the rest were halved.

All Prizes can be picked up in the Pro Shop.

Next week is an open day with the best gross and best net up for grabs. There will be four draws for sleeves of balls, replacing the closest to the pin for this pandemic year only. Also, the four par 3s will be in play. Remember, each player is responsible for recording his own birdie. Please register in your own group from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Golf

