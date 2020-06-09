ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club starts up again

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Now that things are starting to open up, it’s time to think about Men’s Club Sunday morning golf.

These events are open to all Men’s Club members past, present and future. As we are two months into the season, dues will be a one time fee of $10 instead of the $20 of years gone by, payable in the Pro Shop.

We will have a number of events, as yet to be determined, with a couple of pick-your-own team scrambles thrown in. These events will cost $10 each, with four closest to the pins given away each week.

All tee times start at 7:30 a.m. and run through to 10 a.m. All rules put in place by the directors during this difficult time will be in effect. The restaurant will be open for limited service.

The first event will be on Sunday, June 14 with a two man best ball. Play your own ball and take the best gross and best net between you and your partner.

The golf course is in great shape. All members playing in a Men’s Club event will be playing the ball down tee through green, except for the sand traps. Please make sure you putt out on every hole.

Please pick your own partner and register in the Pro Shop by 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13. Don’t forget every player is responsible for his own handicap. Fill the cards out completely, with gross score, H/C and net score. After your round, turn in your completed score card to the Pro Shop.

