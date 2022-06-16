Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO

ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s golf club sees some sun

West Coast Amateur competition takes place this weekend

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It was a bright sunny day on Sunday, June 12 as 55 men enjoyed the great weather at Alberni Golf Club.

On the gross side of flight 1, Andre Savard led the way carding 73. He was followed closely by Joe Henri, shooting 74.

On the net side it was Cody Breuker (74), Wayne Cheveldave (74), Scott Staley (75), Mike Savard (76), Cory Nielson (76), Terry Argotow (76) and Murry Haukeness (76).

Flight 2 was Chris Owen (66), Preben Rasmussen (67), Hank Krahn (67), Terry Rai (69), Glen Mee (70), James Haggard (71) and Jess Black (71).

On Flight 3 was Dalton Moore (67), Darrell VanOs (71), Darren VanDyk (72), Jack Sparks (73), Wayne Johnstone (74), Masami Hirayama (74), Tylo Smith (76) and Cliff O’Laney (76).

Closest to the pins were won by Phil Anker on No. 2, Jess Black on No. 4, James Wood on No. 13 and Terry Rai on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by Andre Savard, collecting $55.

All prizes may be picked from the Pro Shop. Many thanks to Ace Automotive for their continued support of the men’s Sunday morning Golf.

One final note, there will be no men’s club for the next two Sundays due to the men’s West Coast Amateur next week. There is plenty of room to enter the men’s tournament, so make sure you enter by Friday, June 17. The ladies tournament will be held the following Sunday.

See you on Sunday, July 3.

One final note—congratulations to Terry Argotow, who was the winner of the Men’s Club raffle on June 5 of a Portable Barbecue donated by Home Hardware.

