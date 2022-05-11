ALBERNI GOLF: Savard fires 70 to top all Sunday men’s golfers

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

I hope those who celebrate it had a great Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The Sunday men’s golf club had a good turnout as 42 golfers hit the links for the gross and net competition at Alberni Golf Course.

Leading all players was Mike Savard, firing a gross 70. Close behind with gross 74 was Cody Breuker.

On the net side of flight No. 1, Terry Argotow came in with 67, then Jim Proteau with 73, followed by Preben Rasmussen with 74. For flight No. 2, Kole Poulsen shot a 69 followed by Reece Bowne with 72, Phil Anker 72 and Cal Davies 73.

Bill Bjornson shot a net 65 in Flight No. 3, followed by Charles Mealey 72, Cliff O’Laney 77 and Bob Matlock 79.

The closest to the pin winners were, Masami Hirayama on No. 2, Terry Argotow on No. 4 and No. 17 and Cody Breuker on No. 13. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 went to Preben Rasmussen, who collects $42.

All prizes may be picked up from the pro shop. Thanks so much to Boomerangs Café for their continued support of our organization.

Next week (May 15) we will be having the Stableford Competition. This event will be sponsored by Schill insurance Co.

The format is as follows: double bogie or worse – 1-point; bogie – 0 point; par – 1 point; birdie – 2 points; eagle – 3 points; other – 4 points.

This is a net competition, with a couple of gross prizes thrown in. Please make sure you finish all holes for handicap purposes.

The cost to enter is $14 which includes all prizes, four closest to the pin as well as the charity closest to the pin on No. 7 and the money pot.

Please book your own time in the pro shop in your own group starting at 8 a.m. and going to 10 a.m.

Gerry Fagan writes a golf column on behalf of the Alberni Golf Course men’s club.

Alberni ValleyGolf