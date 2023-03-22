The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO

ALBERNI GOLF: Sunday Men’s Golf kicks off with scramble on March 26

Shotgun start at 9 a.m., sign up beforehand at Alberni Golf Club pro shop

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the AV News

Hello there, it’s me again! Welcome to another season of Men’s Sunday morning golf.

The season kicks off this Sunday, March 26 with a four-man scramble. There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m. with a short meeting starting at 8:30 a.m.

The format is as follows: an ordinary, pick your own team scramble. Please sign up on the sheet in the pro shop, with your whole team, by 2PM Saturday March 25th. Don’t forget to list all players’ handicaps on the sign-up sheet.

This event is sponsored by The King Edward Liquor Store.

If you are a single or a twosome, please sign up with your handicap and we will try and place you on a team.

The cost for the competition will be $10, with an additional one-time fee of $10 to join the Men’s Club. All fees are payable in the pro shop before you tee off.

In the interest of time, try and pay for the event a day or two before, so you won’t have to wait in line on Sunday morning.

See you Sunday!

Gerry Fagan writes the Sunday Men’s Golf column for Alberni Golf Club.




