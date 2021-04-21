Steve White is the grounds superintendent at Alberni Golf Club. He and his grounds crew keep the course in top playing shape. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Steve White is the grounds superintendent at Alberni Golf Club. He and his grounds crew keep the course in top playing shape.

ALBERNI GOLF: Team of Nielson and Proteau take Sunday morning golf

Next Sunday, April 25 is an open day

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Just a few words about the Alberni Golf Club’s course and what great shape it’s in. Superintendent Steve White and his grounds crew have done an excellent job maintaining the course. Goes to show you the grounds crew does matter. Thank you guys!

Another Men’s Club event is in the books, as 68 players teed it up for the two man best ball held on Sunday, April 18. A thank you goes out to Boomerangs Restaurant for their generous contribution to the day.

There was some very competitive play going on as Cory Nielson and Jim Proteau emerged the overall winners coming in with a gross 70. They were followed by Mike Savard and Matt Mesic (72), Colton Buffie and Justin Sketsch (72), Vito Caldarulo and Terry Argotow (73), Kyle Luchinski and Chris Owens (74), Jim Rhodes and Spencer Rhodes (74) and Chazz Lazorko and Cody Breuker (75).

On the net side, carding a 59 was the twosome of Sam Parhar and Chad Wutke. Following close behind with a 60 was Preben Rasmussen and Joe Henri, then Reece Bowne and Darrell VanOs (62), Gerry White and Steve White (62), Cal Davies and Tyler Ibsen (62), Jaques Giovetti and Lucas Clark (63) and finally Fred Fredrickson and James Maxwell with 63.

All the ties were settled by retrogression.

The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by Sam Parhar, who collected $68 for his effort. The closest to the pins were recorded by Gerry White on No. 2, Phil Anker on No. 4, and Justin Sketsch on No. 13 and 17.

All prizes may be picked up from the Pro Shop after Tuesday.

Next Sunday, April 25, is an open day, with the best net and best gross up for grabs. The charity closest to the pin, the closest to the pins on all par 3s and the money pots will all be in play.

Please book your own tee time in your own group, anytime between 8 and 11 a.m.






