Alberni hockey team picks up silver at Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Cowichan Valley Capitals battle for gold in the final game of the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)The Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Cowichan Valley Capitals battle for gold in the final game of the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s goaltender keeps an eye on the puck during the gold medal game of the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Port Alberni’s goaltender keeps an eye on the puck during the gold medal game of the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
The Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Cowichan Valley Capitals battle for gold in the final game of the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)The Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Cowichan Valley Capitals battle for gold in the final game of the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A Cowichan player springs out on a breakaway during the gold medal game of the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)A Cowichan player springs out on a breakaway during the gold medal game of the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
One of Port Alberni’s U15 teams celebrates their silver medal win at the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)One of Port Alberni’s U15 teams celebrates their silver medal win at the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

One of Port Alberni’s U15 hockey teams picked up silver in the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament this year.

The annual tournament is held at the Alberni Valley Multiplex every year in honour of Bryan Mason, who was an avid Port Alberni hockey player until a fatal accident in 2011.

READ MORE: Bryan Mason memorial hockey tourney returns to Alberni rink

The tournament took place over Family Day weekend, with 10 teams from Port Alberni and Vancouver Island competing for gold.

The gold medal game came down to a battle between Port Alberni and Cowichan on Monday, Feb. 21, with Cowichan earning the 4-2 win.

Nanaimo won bronze in a 4-1 game against Juan de Fuca.

BC Minor HockeyPort Alberni

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley weight lifter breaks B.C. record

Just Posted

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Cowichan Valley Capitals battle for gold in the final game of the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni hockey team picks up silver at Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament

A piece of artwork made by Port Alberni artist Ilya Treleaven. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist explores the unseen

Sally Anderson (centre) received the Citizen of the Year Award from Joe Lamoureux, president of Arrowsmith Rotary, during the last Community Excellence Awards in 2019. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Alberni Valley’s Community Excellence awards make up for lost time

Container ship MV Kingston was escorted from its anchorage off Victoria to Duke Point in Nanaimo following the loss of several containers and an on-board fire last fall. (Photo: Transport Canada)
MV Zim Kingston’s lost cargo containers still a deep concern for Vancouver Island