Alberni hockey team picks up silver at Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Cowichan Valley Capitals battle for gold in the final game of the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni's goaltender keeps an eye on the puck during the gold medal game of the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A Cowichan player springs out on a breakaway during the gold medal game of the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) One of Port Alberni's U15 teams celebrates their silver medal win at the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament on Feb. 21, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

One of Port Alberni’s U15 hockey teams picked up silver in the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament this year.

The annual tournament is held at the Alberni Valley Multiplex every year in honour of Bryan Mason, who was an avid Port Alberni hockey player until a fatal accident in 2011.

The tournament took place over Family Day weekend, with 10 teams from Port Alberni and Vancouver Island competing for gold.

The gold medal game came down to a battle between Port Alberni and Cowichan on Monday, Feb. 21, with Cowichan earning the 4-2 win.

Nanaimo won bronze in a 4-1 game against Juan de Fuca.

