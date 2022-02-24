Alberni hockey team picks up silver at Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament

One of Port Alberni’s U15 hockey teams picked up silver in the Bryan Mason Memorial Tournament this year.
The annual tournament is held at the Alberni Valley Multiplex every year in honour of Bryan Mason, who was an avid Port Alberni hockey player until a fatal accident in 2011.
The tournament took place over Family Day weekend, with 10 teams from Port Alberni and Vancouver Island competing for gold.
The gold medal game came down to a battle between Port Alberni and Cowichan on Monday, Feb. 21, with Cowichan earning the 4-2 win.
Nanaimo won bronze in a 4-1 game against Juan de Fuca.