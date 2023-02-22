Alberni Valley Curling Club sees eight-ender during daytime league

PERFECT SCORE At the Alberni Valley Curling Club, the Lindsay Cheetham Team scored a rare eight-ender during Monday Daytime League on Feb. 13. From right to left: Lindsay Cheetham, Bill Milne, Jane Nielsen and Steve Eng. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Curling Club saw a rare eight-ender earlier this month.

The Lindsay Cheetham Team (Lindsay Cheetham, Bill Milne, Jane Nielsen and Steve Eng) scored an eight-ender during Monday Daytime League on Feb. 13.

An eight-ender is a perfect score within a single end of curling, where all eight rocks from one team score points.

The Alberni Valley Curling Club is gearing up for its annual Mixed Bonspiel, which will take place from March 17-19. Participants can register online at www.albernicurling.com or by email at albernicurling@shaw.ca.

