Brynn Austin, a peewee player in the Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association, receives the 23rd annual Jessica States Memorial Award for 2018-19. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alberni Valley Minor Hockey hands out hardware

Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association wrapped up its 2018-19 season with an awards ceremony

Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association wrapped up its 2018-19 season with an awards ceremony earlier in April. A number of individual awards were presented, and every team in the association honoured their most dedicated, most sportsmanlike and most improved players.

Individual Awards presented:

Rookie Referee of the Year

· Ethan Sutherland

Top Referee of the Year

· Riley Swanson

Coach of the Year

· Ryan Dwolinsky

Volunteer of the Year (Marilyn Gibson Trophy)

· Sarah Bielert

Above and Beyond:

· Karen Kozocari

Brynn Austin was presented with the 23rd annual Jessica States Memorial Award. This award is named for the late Jessica States, who played hockey in Port Alberni until she was murdered in 1996. The award goes to a female peewee hockey player every year, who demonstrates dedication and sportsmanship to the sport. After all these years, Jessica’s memory lives on in minor hockey as people she knew (played hockey or went to school with) are now bringing their kids to play hockey like she did.

Also during the award ceremony all the referees (on-ice officials) for the past season were called up on stage by referee-in-chief Francois Warren, and thanked for the work they provided during the season.

Graduating players were also presented with a AV Minor Hockey jersey as a memento of their minor hockey career. A number of local sponsors made it possible for minor hockey to present these jerseys.

The Bantam Tier 3 Bulldogs were brought on stage to acknowledge winning the Vancouver Island Championship banner.

The following are team winners for 2018-19:

Atom Team 1 – Tigers –

· Most Dedicated Player – Linden Higgins

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Dean Holcombe

· Most Improved Player – Jean Smit

Atom Team 2 – Knights –

· Most Dedicated Player – Alex Fred

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Aiden Wilson

· Most Improved Player – Sierra Scott

Atom Team 3 – Vicious Grapes –

· Most Dedicated Player – Malcolm Shillito

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Gavin Saran

· Most Improved Player – Lane Dumont

Atom Development –

· Most Dedicated Player – Deacon Massop

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Mackenzie Alarie

· Most Improved Player – Bennett Moes

Peewee Team 1 –

· Most Dedicated Player – Kaleena Penner

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Justin Barrowcliff

· Most Improved Player – Tony Nickel

Peewee Team 2 –

· Most Dedicated Player – Hunter Alarie

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Kaitlyn Saunders

· Most Improved Player – Josh Sutherland

Peewee Tier 3 –

· Most Dedicated Player – Jace Fedirchuk

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Brynn Austin

· Most Improved Player – Alex McKenzie

Bantam Team 1 –

· Most Dedicated Player – Ryshard Pouliot

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Jimmy Cook

· Most Improved Player – River O’Neil-Johns

Bantam Team 2 –

· Most Dedicated Player – Ryann Tramer

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Wiley Olson

· Most Improved Player – Aiden Poirier-Barnes

Bantam Tier 3 –

· Most Dedicated Player – Jacob Hebert

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Blake Moore

· Most Improved Player – Hudson Swann

Midget Team 1 –

· Most Dedicated Player – Mason Maddison

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Zakeysha Corey

· Most Improved Player – Austin Kuc

Midget Team 2 – Underdogs –

· Most Dedicated Player – Jordan Villafane

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Brad Kozocari

· Most Improved Player – Cody Sutherland

Midget Tier 3 –

· Most Dedicated Player – John Pley

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Noah Braiden

· Most Improved Player – Carson Steel

More photos from the awards night can be found online at http://avmha.com/wp/blog/2019/04/05/2019-awards-banquet/.

 

Graduating players were all presented with AVMHA jerseys, thanks to contributions from a number of Port Alberni sponsors. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Previous story
B.C. Lions equipment manager Ken Kasuya remembered as ‘treasured friend’

Just Posted

Drag races headed back towards Alberni airport for 2019

Drag racing association receives approval, pending agreement with ACRD

Port Alberni author Gwynne Hunt releases new book

Unlocking the Tin Box is a true tale of family dysfunction

VALLEY SENIORS: Ernie and Margaret Bigelow enjoy 60 years of marriage

The couple met in Port Alberni when Ernie bought a “shack” next door to Margaret

Alberni darts player heading to national championships

Jason Bagnell is fundraising for his trip to Nova Scotia

ARTS AROUND: Giant book sale approaches in Port Alberni

This is the last week to drop off all your donations

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

B.C. woman, 76, challenges alcohol-screening laws after failing to give breath sample

Norma McLeod was unable to provide a sample because of her medical conditions

New report on 2017 wildfires calls for better coordination with B.C. First Nations

Tsilhqot’in National Government documents 2017 disaster and lists 33 calls to action

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.

Woman who was chased and tackled after break-in sentenced on Vancouver Island

Natasha Geraldine Harris, 28, was sentenced to time served and will be released from jail

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Can you put your phone down for Mother’s Day?

#DiningMode campaign encourages people to leave the phone alone while eating

Most Read