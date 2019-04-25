Alberni Valley Minor Hockey hands out hardware

Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association wrapped up its 2018-19 season with an awards ceremony earlier in April. A number of individual awards were presented, and every team in the association honoured their most dedicated, most sportsmanlike and most improved players.
Individual Awards presented:
Rookie Referee of the Year
· Ethan Sutherland
Top Referee of the Year
· Riley Swanson
Coach of the Year
· Ryan Dwolinsky
Volunteer of the Year (Marilyn Gibson Trophy)
· Sarah Bielert
Above and Beyond:
· Karen Kozocari
Brynn Austin was presented with the 23rd annual Jessica States Memorial Award. This award is named for the late Jessica States, who played hockey in Port Alberni until she was murdered in 1996. The award goes to a female peewee hockey player every year, who demonstrates dedication and sportsmanship to the sport. After all these years, Jessica’s memory lives on in minor hockey as people she knew (played hockey or went to school with) are now bringing their kids to play hockey like she did.
Also during the award ceremony all the referees (on-ice officials) for the past season were called up on stage by referee-in-chief Francois Warren, and thanked for the work they provided during the season.
Graduating players were also presented with a AV Minor Hockey jersey as a memento of their minor hockey career. A number of local sponsors made it possible for minor hockey to present these jerseys.
The Bantam Tier 3 Bulldogs were brought on stage to acknowledge winning the Vancouver Island Championship banner.
More photos from the awards night can be found online at http://avmha.com/wp/blog/2019/04/05/2019-awards-banquet/.
Graduating players were all presented with AVMHA jerseys, thanks to contributions from a number of Port Alberni sponsors. SUBMITTED PHOTO