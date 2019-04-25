Alberni Valley Minor Hockey hands out hardware

Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association wrapped up its 2018-19 season with an awards ceremony

Brynn Austin, a peewee player in the Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association, receives the 23rd annual Jessica States Memorial Award for 2018-19. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association wrapped up its 2018-19 season with an awards ceremony earlier in April. A number of individual awards were presented, and every team in the association honoured their most dedicated, most sportsmanlike and most improved players.

Individual Awards presented:

Rookie Referee of the Year

· Ethan Sutherland

Top Referee of the Year

· Riley Swanson

Coach of the Year

· Ryan Dwolinsky

Volunteer of the Year (Marilyn Gibson Trophy)

· Sarah Bielert

Above and Beyond:

· Karen Kozocari

Brynn Austin was presented with the 23rd annual Jessica States Memorial Award. This award is named for the late Jessica States, who played hockey in Port Alberni until she was murdered in 1996. The award goes to a female peewee hockey player every year, who demonstrates dedication and sportsmanship to the sport. After all these years, Jessica’s memory lives on in minor hockey as people she knew (played hockey or went to school with) are now bringing their kids to play hockey like she did.

Also during the award ceremony all the referees (on-ice officials) for the past season were called up on stage by referee-in-chief Francois Warren, and thanked for the work they provided during the season.

Graduating players were also presented with a AV Minor Hockey jersey as a memento of their minor hockey career. A number of local sponsors made it possible for minor hockey to present these jerseys.

The Bantam Tier 3 Bulldogs were brought on stage to acknowledge winning the Vancouver Island Championship banner.

The following are team winners for 2018-19:

Atom Team 1 – Tigers –

· Most Dedicated Player – Linden Higgins

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Dean Holcombe

· Most Improved Player – Jean Smit

Atom Team 2 – Knights –

· Most Dedicated Player – Alex Fred

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Aiden Wilson

· Most Improved Player – Sierra Scott

Atom Team 3 – Vicious Grapes –

· Most Dedicated Player – Malcolm Shillito

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Gavin Saran

· Most Improved Player – Lane Dumont

Atom Development –

· Most Dedicated Player – Deacon Massop

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Mackenzie Alarie

· Most Improved Player – Bennett Moes

Peewee Team 1 –

· Most Dedicated Player – Kaleena Penner

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Justin Barrowcliff

· Most Improved Player – Tony Nickel

Peewee Team 2 –

· Most Dedicated Player – Hunter Alarie

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Kaitlyn Saunders

· Most Improved Player – Josh Sutherland

Peewee Tier 3 –

· Most Dedicated Player – Jace Fedirchuk

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Brynn Austin

· Most Improved Player – Alex McKenzie

Bantam Team 1 –

· Most Dedicated Player – Ryshard Pouliot

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Jimmy Cook

· Most Improved Player – River O’Neil-Johns

Bantam Team 2 –

· Most Dedicated Player – Ryann Tramer

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Wiley Olson

· Most Improved Player – Aiden Poirier-Barnes

Bantam Tier 3 –

· Most Dedicated Player – Jacob Hebert

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Blake Moore

· Most Improved Player – Hudson Swann

Midget Team 1 –

· Most Dedicated Player – Mason Maddison

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Zakeysha Corey

· Most Improved Player – Austin Kuc

Midget Team 2 – Underdogs –

· Most Dedicated Player – Jordan Villafane

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Brad Kozocari

· Most Improved Player – Cody Sutherland

Midget Tier 3 –

· Most Dedicated Player – John Pley

· Most Sportsmanlike Player – Noah Braiden

· Most Improved Player – Carson Steel

