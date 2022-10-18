Alberni Valley Tyee Club wraps up busy season, despite lack of Tyees

First place winner overall during the season on the adult side went to Matt Mesic

BY CAROLYN JASKEN

Special to the AV News

The Alberni Valley Tyee Club wound up a busy 2022 ladder season on Sept. 11 with a BBQ and award presentations at Clutesi Haven Marina.

This year, the club added back in to the ladder season a midway derby, open to all ladder members. This was held on Sunday, Aug 21 under sunny skies. First place of $1000 in the midway was awarded to Matt Mesic, who brought in a beauty 29.4 pounder. The second prize of $800 was won by Gus Grumbach (26.7) and Kelly Loyd took the third place prize of $500 (24.4).

The biggest salmon caught on the last day of the season on Sept. 11 was caught by Carson Rhodes (17.9). Rhodes was the winner of a Garmin Echomap UHD 92SV +transducer sponsored by the AV Tyee Club and Breakers Marine.

First place winner overall during the season on the adult side went to Matt Mesic, who was presented with a cheque for $2000 for his 29.4 chinook caught during the midway derby. He was followed by Mike Arbanas in second place with an identical weight of 29.4 ($1000). Third place went to Chris Simister with 28.2 pounds ($500).

On the junior board, Emily Leyenaar took first place with her 28.2 chinook netting her $500, followed by second place Aiden Nelsons 21.2 ($300) and third place Olivia Leyenaar 21.2 ($100).

The bad beat prize went to Mike Barrowcliff. Barrowcliff took an early lead on the board with his 27.4 pounder caught on Aug 13 and hung onto the top three spot until Mike Arbanas brought in his second place salmon the day before the close of the season on Sept. 10 and knocked him off the leader board . His prize was a limited-edition Island Fisherman Amundson Trend X5 reel donated by Joel Unikow, Island Fisherman magazine.

The Top Fisherman overall for the largest salmon caught during the ladder season was awarded to Matt Mesic for his 29.4 chinook. Matt was presented with the coveted, signature Tyee Club jacket and perpetual trophy. Unfortunately, no club pins were handed out this year for a Tyee (30 pounds and over).

Finishing off the awards was the best guide prize for the adult member in whose boat the largest junior fish is caught. This was won by our vice president, Curtis Leyenaar. His daughters placed first and third on the junior ladder board and he was presented with a bottle of Captain Morgan’s Spiced Rum. A happy dad, and an exciting conclusion to a great junior season.

After a highly successful ladder season, including the three-day open Labour Day derby and midway derby, the Tyee Club will be sitting down and talking about the future of the club moving forward. Thank you to all who enjoyed the ride and to our many sponsors and community support

