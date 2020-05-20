Alberni Valley wrestlers recognized at virtual awards show

James Messenger, president of the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club, speaks during the virtual wrestling awards night. (YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)

Alberni Valley wrestlers were recognized this month during a virtual awards ceremony hosted by the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club.

The 42nd annual Alberni Wrestling Awards night took place on Thursday, May 7. Although the awards ceremony couldn’t take place physically due to COVID-19 restrictions, ahletes and coaches were still able to celebrate through a YouTube video and a Facebook Watch Party.

“It is hard to be connecting with you through a screen and not be together face to face in a room,” said emcee and Alberni Valley Wrestling Club president James Messenger. “It isn’t easy but I know together and with the support of each other we will get through it. If there is anything my experence in the Alberni Wrestling program has taught me, it is that together we can accomplish anything we set our minds to.”

The Alberni Valley Wrestling season came to an early end due to the pandemic as Nationals, originally scheduled for April, had to be postponed. Some of the athletes who had been sidelined by injury, said Messenger, were hoping to be ready to compete at Nationals.

Grade 11 wrestler Paige Maher received the Most Outstanding Senior Female plaque and bursary for the second year in a row. Grade 12 wrestler Seth Price received Most Outstanding Senior Male, while Kelcie Sam and Evan McLeod received Most Outstanding Juniors.

The awards night concluded with virtual closing remarks from each of this year’s graduating wrestlers: Owen Spencer, Duncan McLeod, Scott Coulthart, Anna Frost, Conner Alexander, Miranda Barker and Seth Price.

Certificates, plaques and trophies will be handed out to dozens of Alberni Valley wrestlers in the coming weeks, recognizing their achievements over the 2019-2020 season.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Knights of the Armada:

Scott Coulthart, Duncan McLeod, Seth Price, Owen Spencer, Miranda Barker, Anna Frost

Educated Wrestler Society Scholarships: Scott Coulthart, Duncan McLeod, Seth Price, Owen Spencer, Miranda Barker, Anna Frost, Conner Alexander

ADSS Boys and Girls Teams: 2nd at BC High School Championships Certificates

BCSSWA Placers 2020:

Paige Maher (1st at 69 kg)

Seth Price (2nd at 70 kg)

Miranda Barker (2nd at 90 kg)

Kelcie Sam (2nd at 40 kg)

Scott Coulthart (3rd at 90 kg)

Bobby McKenzie (5th at 51 kg)

Evan McLeod (5th at 45 kg)

Duncan McLeod (6th at 54 kg)

Mason Bodnar (6th at 90 kg)

Roumanis Perpetual Placer: Seth Price

Top Grade Awards:

Top Grade 8 — Alex McKenzie, Grant Coulthart, Kelcie Sam

Top Grade 9 — Evan McLeod

Top Grade 10 — Duncan Richardson

Top Grade 11 — Bobby McKenzie, Mason Bodnar, Paige Maher

Top Grade 12 — Miranda Barker, Scott Coulthart, Seth Price

Comeback Match: Mason Bodnar

Special Service: Sage Dziekan-Gwilt

Diamonds in the Rough: Andrew Audet, Cole Robinson, Kyle Parkar

Better Late Than Never: John McDonald and Jeannette Badovinac

Dominator: Paige Maher

Rookie of the Year: Kelcie Sam

Leadership: Paige Maher and Scott Coulthart

Most Improved Junior: Carter Duperron

Most Improved Senior: Miranda Barker

Coaches Recognition: Nikolas Cross

Gold Pin Awards:

Male — Scott Coulthart (16)

Female — Paige Maher (13)

Team Total = 221

Early to Shower: Kyle Parkar

Wrestlers of the Week:

November 18 — Tennison Paddison

November 25 — Owen Spencer

December 2 — Scott Coulthart

December 9 — Paige Maher

December 12 — Bobby McKenzie

December 19 — Conner Alexander

January 9 — Grant Coulthart

January 16 — Seth Price

February 6 — Kyle Parker

February 13 — Duncan McLeod

Magnum PI: Seth Price

Aaron Keitlah Attendance Award: Grant Coulthart, Owen Spencer, Paige Maher and Scott Coulthart

Junior Honor Roll: Jax Robinson, Evan McLeod, Carter Duperron, Kelcie Sam, Nikolas Cross

Junior Academics/Athletics: Evan McLeod

Senior Honor Roll: Andrew Audet, Anna Frost, Duncan McLeod, Scott Coulthart, Cole Robinson, Paige Maher

Senior Principal’s Roll: Conner Alexander

Senior Academics/Athletics: Paige Maher

Junior Sportsmanship: Jax Robinson

Character: Conner Alexander

True Grit: Brett Lehtonen

Special Appreciation: Maureen McKenzie Real Estate, Port Alberni Physio, and Southside Auto

Most Outstanding Juniors: Kelcie Sam and Evan McLeod

Most Outstanding Senior Female: Paige Maher

Most Outstanding Senior Male: Seth Price

Wrestling



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Miranda Barker, a graduating wrestler, speaks at the 2020 Alberni Wrestling Awards. (YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)