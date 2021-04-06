Alberni Valley Wrestling Club celebrates 2021 graduates

Members of the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club gather via Zoom to celebrate the 2021 graduates. (ZOOM SCREENSHOT)Members of the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club gather via Zoom to celebrate the 2021 graduates. (ZOOM SCREENSHOT)
Graduate Brett Lehtonen speaks at the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club’s year-end event. (ZOOM SCREENSHOT)Graduate Brett Lehtonen speaks at the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club’s year-end event. (ZOOM SCREENSHOT)
Graduate Paige Maher speaks at the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club’s year-end event. (ZOOM SCREENSHOT)Graduate Paige Maher speaks at the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club’s year-end event. (ZOOM SCREENSHOT)
Graduates Bobby McKenzie, Mason Bodnar and Andrew Audet speaks at the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club’s year-end event. (ZOOM SCREENSHOT)Graduates Bobby McKenzie, Mason Bodnar and Andrew Audet speaks at the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club’s year-end event. (ZOOM SCREENSHOT)

Despite an unusual year, the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club was still able to gather virtually for a celebration of their new graduates last week.

James Messenger, president of Alberni Valley Wrestling Club, said on Wednesday, March 31 that he wanted the night to be about celebrating.

“Rather than focusing on what we can’t do, I want to focus on what we can do,” he said.

The event was the 43rd annual year-end event for the wrestling club, and the second one hosted via Zoom. Although the club was not able to participate in any competitions this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, five graduating wrestlers received a send-off from the club: Andrew Audet, Mason Bodnar, Brett Lehtonen, Paige Maher and Bobby McKenzie.

“In so many ways, what you’ve experienced in this—your Grade 12 year—isn’t fair,” Messenger told the grads on March 31. “There are many things you have been robbed of. But in life, just as in wrestling, when you get taken down, you have to get back up. Often we learn more from our losses than our victories.”

The five graduates shared their stories of their favourite wrestling memories and thanked their coaches over the years.

“This is not how I pictured my time as a high school athlete ending, and accepting and dealing with that has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to go through,” said Maher. “But no matter how difficult things got, I was able to push through and keep moving foward because of the lessons and the strength that wrestling has given me.”

McKenzie, Bodnar and Maher each received a Knights of the Armada bursary and plaque, which is presented to graduating wrestlers who have been a part of the program through their entire high school career.

McKenzie and Maher both received scholarships from the Educated Wrestler Society, started by former Alberni Valley wrestling coach Walter Taylor. To receive a scholarship, athletes were asked to demonstrate an appreciation and integration of wrestling with art history, religion and world history.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port AlberniWrestling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up overtime win against Cowichan
Next story
NHL expresses concern about Canucks’ COVID-19 protocol situation

Just Posted

NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts first-ever strategic plan

ACRD adopts budget in same meeting

Frank Ludwig in the control room of his home studio. (Photo submitted)
The Day They Closed The Old Mill Down in song

Former member of Trooper captures the essence of small town struggles and triumphs

Members of the Alberni Valley Wrestling Club gather via Zoom to celebrate the 2021 graduates. (ZOOM SCREENSHOT)
Alberni Valley Wrestling Club celebrates 2021 graduates

Despite COVID-19, wrestling club was still able to gather virtually

Bob Watson adds a flower to the cross on Sunday at the Alberni Valley Christian Reformed Church on Roger Street. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Churches celebrate Easter despite closed doors in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Christian Reformed Church offered socially distanced way to celebrate

Author Jessica Brody of Portland, Oregon will be the keynote speaker at the 2021 BC Writers’ Summit. (PHOTO BY BRIAN BRAFF)
Portland author headlines B.C. online writers’ summit

Jessica Brody has 20 young adult novels, film and TV options to her credit

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

An old growth cedar stands in a cut-block within the Caycuse Valley. (Submitted)
Protesters defy court order, stage Easter weekend logging blockades near Cowichan Lake

Group says members willing to risk arrest to save old growth forest near Caycuse, Fairy Creek

Kevin, the famous friendly Penticton goose, in the background with his new friend seen visiting and enjoying the weather on Easter Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Penticton’s favourite goose has a girlfriend

The pair have been seen together for the past couple weeks

The BCPA launched a petition this March, calling the provincial government to include psychologists in the list of eligible providers through MSP billing for consultation and psychotherapy. (Black Press file)
B.C. psychologists petition government for more mental health coverage under MSP

B.C. Psychological Association says current covered programs fail to meet the demand of British Columbians

Carsyn Peters of Loon Lake, wearing the helmet that saved her and her cat Felix from a bald eagle attack last month. (Photo credit: Leanne Peters)
PAW Patrol to the rescue: Dollar store helmet saves two-year-old from eagle attack

When an eagle went after Carsyn Peters’ cat, the two-year-old and her helmet got in the way

Young salmon are released after being grown in a hatchery. (Pacific Salmon Foundation)
Judge grants injunction to restock two B.C. salmon farms

1.2 million hatchery fish about to be euthanized

Alberta RCMP arrested Surrey woman Alexandra Beckow in March after she allegedly scammed people out of more than $250,000. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. woman arrested for selling fraudulent travel vouchers

Police say Surrey woman defrauded victims out of more than $250K

Haddo Peak in Banff National Park is seen in an undated handout photo. A skier from Alberta has died in an avalanche while he and another skier were on a mountain in Banff National Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Skier dies in avalanche on mountain in Banff National Park

One skier managed to escape, but the second was swept away and killed in the slide

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read