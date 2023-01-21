Carter Duperron elevates his opponent during the Campbell River Invitational. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Alberni wrestlers face tough competition at Campbell River invitational

Senior boys and junior boys finished second behind Vancouver College

The Alberni District Secondary School wrestling team picked up a few medals after facing some tough competition in the Campbell River Invitational.

The invitational took place at Carihi Secondary School on Saturday, Jan. 14 and ADSS was led by Carter Duperron, Danika Currie, Nolan Cross and Alberni club wrestler Tristen Beaudry (representing Kwalikum), each taking home gold medals in their respective weight classes.

Sage Dziekan-Gwilt, Alex McKenzie, Kane Olsen, Grant Coulthart and Grady Miller each dropped one match to bring home silver medals. Picking up a bronze medal in a tough junior division was Grade 8 wrestler Tanner Evans.

Finishing just outside the medals were Kelcie Sam (fourth), Gavin Fong (fourth), Tony Nickel (fourth), Seth Romeril (fifth) and Chase Klus Brown (fifth).

Alberni wrestling coach Travis Cross said this was a more competitive tournament than the others the team has faced on Vancouver Island so far, since Vancouver College brought a team over from the Lower Mainland.

“But we have seen steady improvement from our team,” Cross added. “We are looking forward to learning and developing in the coming weeks, working on what we need to and settling the score when we next wrestle them.”

In team standings, the senior boys and junior boys finished second behind Vancouver College. Senior girls finished fourth and junior girls were third.

Wrestling continues this weekend for club wrestlers at the Western Canada Age Class in Richmond from January 20-22.

