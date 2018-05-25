Enthusiastic students take part in a development soccer practice. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alberni’s development soccer program doubles in size

Development practice had hardly started, but there were already more than 30 players out on the turf—kicking, passing, dribbling and full of energy. The coaches called the practice to start and broke the kids up into smaller groups. The next hour and fifteen minutes were well-organized and energetic. Practice included a wide variety of drills followed by challenging games. The kids stay engaged the entire time and were having a blast. When practice ended, the field was cleaned up quickly by the whole group, and the evening was finished off with an encouraging pep talk from the coaches.

Alberni Valley Youth Soccer Development was started in 2016 by head coach Travis Cross. The program is run by nine volunteer coaches and the U9-U12 players are split into two groups . It offers keen soccer players the chance to learn new skills and hone existing ones.

Coaches enthusiastically teach kids the fundamentals of the game in a positive, high energy and team-oriented environment. The group’s primary goal is skill development through practice, inter-squad games and occasional matches against other Island teams.

Everyone is welcome to be a member of Soccer Development, but there is a catch. The program is geared towards kids who want to play hard and develop their skills. Players are required to show up ready to listen, learn and try their best. They are expected to commit to a solid hour and fifteen minute practice each week.

This year, the Development program was fortunate to be sponsored by Brad Berry Enterprises. With Brad’s help, players received their own embroidered team jacket—creating a sense of pride and camaraderie among the players. Berry’s sponsorship has also facilitated the the opportunity to have special practices led by well known guest coaches such as Kevin Lindo, head coach of the Vancouver Island Whitecaps Academy.

Over a 10 week session, major progress can be seen in all of the players. They have a deeper understanding of the game, know their position on the field and work well with their teammates. Most of all, they are having fun and developing a passion for soccer.

Feedback from both parents and players about the program has been overwhelmingly positive. When asked what she thought about development soccer, U9 player Amelia said, “It was fun, it helped me improve and I just really liked it!”

Participation has doubled in the past year to more than 34 kids and is expected to keep growing next season. Development coaches continue to seek other fun opportunities for the group for the upcoming Fall 2018 session.

More info about the next session will be available this summer. If you have a player who is interested and would like to learn more, please contact head coach Travis Cross at tcross4@hotmail.com or team manager Angela Harvey at angie.wlsolutions@gmail.com.

Previous story
Toronto Raptors star to hold basketball camp in B.C.

Just Posted

Alberni’s development soccer program doubles in size

Development practice had hardly started, but there were already more than 30… Continue reading

Catalyst Paper to sell U.S. mills to Chinese company

Sale will allow company to focus on B.C. interests, says president Ned Dwyer

Alberni university zeroes in on disability and poverty

BY MIKE YOUDS SPECIAL TO THE NEWS The road to poverty can… Continue reading

Celebrate cycling in Port Alberni during Bike to Work and School Week

Numerous ‘celebration stations’ are planned for May 28 to June 2

Ahousaht welcomes massive Surfrider Canada conference to Meares Island near Tofino

“It was the first time we’ve all come together.”

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

B.C. RCMP swoop in to save injured eagle

An eagle with a broken wing now in a recovery facility after RCMP rescue near Bella Coola

Bug spray 101: Health Canada wants you to stay bite free

Health Canada is reminding Canadians to use bug spray and other insect repellents safely

Unions reject CP Rail contract offers

Both meeting Friday to determine next steps; 72 hours notice required before strike action.

B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

‘They are playing on people’s sympathy and their greed’

Former B.C. premier says pot industry about to enter Wild West

Mike Harcourt says Canada is about to enter a new gold rush with many dreaming of striking it rich

Hunt continues for two suspects in Ontario restaurant explosion

The explosion left 15 people injured, but all victims have now been released from hospital

B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two teens

Henry Kang, 50, of Abbotsford charged with two counts each sex assault and sexual exploitation

Toronto Raptors star to hold basketball camp in B.C.

DeMar DeRozan is hosting a four-day camp for players aged 6-16 at the University of Victoria

Most Read