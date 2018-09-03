Alberni’s Proteau earns silver in Canadian Mid-Amateur

Competition came down to the wire on fourth playoff hole

Port Alberni golfer Christina Proteau came away with a silver medal in the Mid-Amateur divison of the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur & Senior Championship on Thursday, Aug. 30.

Defending champion Sue Wooster finished her 18 holes tied for the lead in the Mid-Amateur divison with Proteau and forced a playoff. They matched each other shot for shot until the fourth playoff hole, where Wooster emerged victorious as Proteau’s third shot went over the green.

Despite falling short of the win, Proteau said she was happy with her performance. “It was a really good tournament,” she said. “There’s lots to be proud of for finishing second. Sue Wooster is a really good player.”

Proteau has won the Mid-Amateur Championship—which took place at Lookout Point Country Club in Fonthill, Ontario this year—five times previously (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014). Proteau is also coming off of a recent victory at the Mount Brenton Ladies’ Amateur Golf Tournament in Chemainus.

READ: Alberni’s Proteau back on top after another battle with Stouffer

Now, Proteau is preparing for the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur tournament, which takes place in St. Louis from Sept. 22-27. This last competition, she said, was “big preparation” for the upcoming tournament.

“The practice of having to make a few birdies when it counted, a few putts when it counted,” she said. “You can’t get better practice than that. It’s not something I can do practicing on my own.”

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com