B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

The federal and provincial governments are pledging $4.9 million to help local sports organizations return to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. Tourism Minister Lisa Beare said during a Tuesday (July 28) press conference.

Beare said the province would provide $1.5 million while the federal government would pitch in another $3.4 million through Canadian Heritage.

The tourism minister said 54 organizations, representing 500,000 players, have completed their return to play safety plans. In total, there are more than 4,100 organizations throughout B.C.

Although B.C. is in Phase 3 of its COVID recovery plan, local sports remain in Phase 2 of the return to play plan. Beare said government was working “very closely” with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry but that there is no set date for a return to competitive play.

“Moving into Phase 3 would require a relaxing of [social distancing] requirements,” Beare said.

READ MORE: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

More to come.

CoronavirusLocal Sports

NHL announces no positive COVID-19 tests over final week of Phase 3

