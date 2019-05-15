Four teams battled it out at the Comox Valley Minor Lacrosse Association’s first ever Gone Wild Lacrosse Tournament.

Battle for bronze steals spotlight at inaugural Gone Wild Bantam Lacrosse Tournament in Courtenay

Recently, the Comox Valley Minor Lacrosse Association hosted the Coquitlam Adanacs, the Port Alberni Tyees and the Cowichan Valley Thunder in the first ever Gone Wild Bantam Lacrosse Tournament.

First place went to the Cowichan Valley Thunder who, after a closely played first period which was tied 2-2, pulled ahead of the Comox Valley Wild and never looked back. The Comox Valley Wild finished a strong second.

The real story of the tournament was the battle for bronze between the Coquitlam Adanacs and the Port Alberni Tyees, which spectators will talk about for some time. These two teams fought it out neck and neck through regulation time, which saw shoes blown off feet and calls made by coaches to measure stick length. Regulation time was not enough to decide this match. Overtime was required, which only added to the exhilaration felt by spectators. With only 14 seconds left in the first overtime period, the Tyees scored the game winner.

The Comox Valley Minor Lacrosse Association thanks all the sponsors for supporting this event and the growth of minor lacrosse in the Comox Valley: Victoria Shamrocks, innov8 Digital Solutions, McElhanney, 21 Degrees Mechanical, North Island College, Robbins & Company, X-treme Threads, Engrave It, Shoreline Orthodontics, Tina Vincent Personal Real Estate Corporation, IG Private Wealth Management, Shoppers Drug Mart and Agropur Cooperative.

