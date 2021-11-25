BCHL

BCHL adds 24 skaters, 8 goaltenders to online all-star ballot

Voting is open until Tuesday to determine which six skaters and four goalies make the game

The BCHL has opened online voting, with 24 skaters and eight goalies on the ballot for all-star honours.

The junior A league named 18 initial all-stars earlier this week, as chosen by BCHL coaches.

Online voting will determine an additional six skaters and four goaltenders, all of whom will play in a three-on-three tournament Jan. 15 in Penticton.

Coastal Conference players on the online ballot include defencemen Isack Bandu (Victoria) and Nick Marciano (Cowichan Valley) along with forwards Hunter Andrew (Powell River), Connor Eddy (Victoria), Tristan Fraser (Nanaimo), Cameron Johnson (Chilliwack), Tyler Schleppe (Langley), Grayden Slipec (Surrey), Ryan Tattle (Coquitlam), Josh Van Unen (Alberni Valley) and Matthew Wood (Victoria).

Coastal Conference goalies on the ballot include Cooper Black (Nanaimo), Ajeet Gundarah (Langley), Hobie Hedquist (Alberni Valley) and Grant Riley (Chilliwack).

The list of eligible Interior Conference players includes defencemen Nicholas Kent (Vernon) and Tyler Rubin (West Kelowna) along with forwards Elan Bar Lev Wise (West Kelowna), Quinn Disher (Trail), Liam Hansson (Cranbrook), John Herrington (Prince George), Jacksenn Hungle (Merritt), Simon Labelle (Prince George), Josh Nadeau (Penticton), Noah Serdachny (Salmon Arm), Ean Somoza (Wenatchee) and Luc Wilson (Penticton).

The goaltenders are Johnny Derrick (West Kelowna), Evan Fradette (Trail), Owen Say (Salmon Arm) and Aaron Trotter (Prince George).

Online voting remains open until Tuesday (Nov. 30) at 11:59 p.m. at www.bchl.ca/fanvote.

The results will be revealed Dec. 7.

