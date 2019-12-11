BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs acquire veteran forward from QMJHL

Matthew Grouchy set to join the Bulldogs on Friday, Dec. 13

Bulldogs defenceman Tim Gould greets new forward Matt Grouchy at the airport. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

The BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs have acquired a veteran forward from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

The Bulldogs announced on Wednesday, Dec. 11 that they have acquired forward Matthew Grouchy from the Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL. The 20-year-old product of Labrador City, Newfoundland collected 12 points in 21 games with the Olympiques this season.

Last season, Grouchy had 47 points in 61 regular season games with the Quebec Ramparts.

The 6’1” and 171-pound right winger is expected to add some leadership and skill to the Bulldogs forward group, according to a press release from the Bulldogs.

“This is a good acquisition for our group,” said head coach and general manager Joe Martin in the press release. “Matthew adds experience and leadership to our group and he will help our scoring depth for the stretch drive.”

Grouchy was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 QMJHL Entry Draft by the Charlottetown Islanders at pick number 101.

In 207 career regular season games in the QMJHL, Grouchy has recorded 121 points, including 46 goals.

He is is expected to make his Bulldogs debut on Friday night against the Cowichan Capitals and his Dawg Pound debut on Saturday against Chilliwack for the club’s annual Teddy Bear Toss.

