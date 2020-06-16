BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add experience to blueline

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BC Hockey League have acquired Darren Beattie from Coburg Cougars of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs announced on Monday, June 8 that they have acquired the rights to defenceman Darren Beattie (2002) in exchange for forward Isaac Pascoal.

Beattie appeared in 46 games with the OJHL’s Coburg Cougars in 2019-2020. He posted four goals and 15 assists for 18 points.

Pascoal, a native of Kingston, Ont. appeared in 42 games for the Bulldogs in his rookie BCHL season and had six goals and nine assists for 15 points.

“Adding Darren to our defensive core is a good addition for us.” said Bulldogs head coach and general manager Joe Martin.

“Darren has had two years of experience in junior hockey and we feel he can be a strong contributor to our back end.”

Beattie was excited to learn he had became a Bulldog. “I’m really excited to be joining the Bulldogs organization and I can’t wait to get to B.C. and get things started.”

The Bulldogs would like to welcome Darren to the club, and wish Isaac all the best as he suits up a little closer to home with the Cougars, Martin added.

ICE CHIPS…Registration is now open for two summer hockey camps with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. A summer identification camp is planned for Aug. 14–16 for players born between 2000 and 2005, where Bulldogs’ coaching and scouting staff will evaluate new talent. The Bulldogs’ annual Summer Hockey School for minor hockey players aged six to 12. Camps will run from Aug. 24-28 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Registration is available online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca.

