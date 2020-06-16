BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add experience to blueline

Isaac Pascoal heads closer to hometown in B.C. team’s latest trade

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BC Hockey League have acquired Darren Beattie from Coburg Cougars of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs announced on Monday, June 8 that they have acquired the rights to defenceman Darren Beattie (2002) in exchange for forward Isaac Pascoal.

Beattie appeared in 46 games with the OJHL’s Coburg Cougars in 2019-2020. He posted four goals and 15 assists for 18 points.

Pascoal, a native of Kingston, Ont. appeared in 42 games for the Bulldogs in his rookie BCHL season and had six goals and nine assists for 15 points.

“Adding Darren to our defensive core is a good addition for us.” said Bulldogs head coach and general manager Joe Martin.

“Darren has had two years of experience in junior hockey and we feel he can be a strong contributor to our back end.”

Beattie was excited to learn he had became a Bulldog. “I’m really excited to be joining the Bulldogs organization and I can’t wait to get to B.C. and get things started.”

The Bulldogs would like to welcome Darren to the club, and wish Isaac all the best as he suits up a little closer to home with the Cougars, Martin added.

ICE CHIPS…Registration is now open for two summer hockey camps with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. A summer identification camp is planned for Aug. 14–16 for players born between 2000 and 2005, where Bulldogs’ coaching and scouting staff will evaluate new talent. The Bulldogs’ annual Summer Hockey School for minor hockey players aged six to 12. Camps will run from Aug. 24-28 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Registration is available online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Commissioner says there might not be an MLB season this year
Next story
Trudeau says government is ‘open’ to NHL hub cities operating in Canada

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add experience to blueline

Isaac Pascoal heads closer to hometown in B.C. team’s latest trade

B.C. to track gas prices in Port Alberni, three other communities this summer

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

Alberni Valley Community Forest sees increased use during COVID-19

People turned to outdoor trails during isolation period, says forest manager

North Island College holding virtual grads this week

The virtual celebration will include a message from Premier John Horgan

Youth in Port Alberni rally for justice

Family of Chantel Moore thank youth, talk about standing up to racism for next generation

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during last Saturday’s storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts

The education ministry is changing funding for 16 schools

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Poor construction, maintenance driving up B.C. strata insurance rates

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Government pledges $3M to improve salmon stocks, restoration in B.C.

Seven projects will get $3M under joint federal/provincial program to reverse declines

Remains of four black bears, possibly cubs, found near Campbell River

Conservation Officer Service is investigating the incident

Most Read