BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add new LED screen to Dawg Pound arsenal

A big screen has been installed by the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at Weyerhaeuser Arena in the Alberni Valley Multiplex. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alberni Valley Bulldogs fans will notice something different the next time they attend at game at Weyerhaeuser Arena.

A new LED digital screen has been installed on the back wall of the area, next to the scoreboard. David Michaud, Bulldogs president, says this screen will be used to enhance the in-game experience for spectators, with features like instant replays, player interviews and even a Kiss Cam.

“We think it will be far more entertaining for the fans,” he said.

For the 2022-23 season, the Bulldogs will have a full production team, led by broadcast coordinator Dennis See. See has been doing some video and audio tech work with the Bulldogs over the past few seasons, but Michaud says this will no longer be a “one-man show” with some of the upgrades that are now in place.

The big screen was installed in June, and Michaud says it will be “fully operational” by the home opener on Oct. 1. There will be a few trial runs during Port Alberni Bombers games in September, he added.

“We’ve been playing with our new toy for a little while now,” Michaud laughed. “It’s been fun to get to know what it can do.”

Michaud says the big screen was a $200,000 investment, funded entirely by the Bulldogs ownership group. The group approached Port Alberni city council back in 2020 about funding the screen, but council was reluctant to make the purchase due to the ecnomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bulldogs won’t the only BCHL team making some audio-visual upgrades over the next few years. At the most recent annual general meeting in June, the BCHL announced that all teams will be required to reach a certain level of standard by the end of the 2025-26 season. One of these requirements is the capability to have video replay and review technology up and running.

