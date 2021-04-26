BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bounce back with a weekend win against Clippers

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Kobe Assam battles with Nanaimo Clippers defenceman Michael Palandra. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Bulldogs forward Stephen Castagna looks for a passing lane. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Clippers goaltender Ethan Neitsch keeps an eye on the puck during a scramble at the net. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Clippers defender Chase Barlow attempts to block a pass by Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen, pursued by Nanaimo defenceman Michael Craig, drives to the Clippers net. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Nanaimo Clippers forward Luke Lavery corrals the puck in his own zone. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

After a4-3 overtime loss against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday night, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs bounced back Sunday (April 25) with a 5-1 win against the Nanaimo Clippers.

The Clippers opened the scoring early, but Josh Van Unen pulled the Bulldogs even late in the first with a powerplay marker.

The Bulldogs added three goals in the second, as rookie defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau picked up his first BCHL goal, followed by two goals from Stephen Castagna.Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono put things away with another powerplay marker late in the third.

Luke Pearson earned the win in goal with 35 saves.

The Bulldogs are still holding onto second place in the Island Division standings, with a 7-2-2-1 record.

The Bulldogs and the Clippers will face each other again on Wednesday, April 28. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Catch the Bulldogs on 93.3 PEAK FM or on www.HockeyTV.com.

