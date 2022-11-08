Tseshaht First Nation elder Cody Gus drops the ceremonial puck before a game between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday, Nov. 5. Bulldogs captain Chase Klassen (right) wears the new jersey designed by master carver Gordon Dick. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

Tseshaht First Nation elder Cody Gus drops the ceremonial puck before a game between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday, Nov. 5. Bulldogs captain Chase Klassen (right) wears the new jersey designed by master carver Gordon Dick. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs drop close game against Bucks

Bulldogs wore new jerseys designed by Tseshaht First Nation artist Gordon Dick

A great effort for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs fell short during a 2-1 loss to the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The visiting Bucks struck early and late, scoring just 30 seconds into the first and with just 54 seconds remaining in the game. Will Elger was the lone scorer for the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Goaltender Campbell Arnold made his BCHL debut. Arnold joined the Bulldogs from the Victoria Royals of the WHL in October after Callum Tung was placed on Injured Reserve. Arnold earned first star honours as he stopped 29 of 31 shots on Saturday.

The loss drops the Bulldogs to 7-7-1-0 on the year.

Saturday was a special game for the Bulldogs, as they wore new jerseys designed by Tseshaht First Nation master carver Gordon Dick. At the centre of the design is a thunderbird, a supernatural being that has the ability to transform between thunderbird and human form.

“It symbolizes keeping balance, something we should all remember,” Dick explained in his artist statement. “Generations ago, the thunderbird helped to restore balance to the sea life in the ocean; it is an important being in Nuu-chah-nulth territory.”

The design also includes mountains, rain and water, which shows how eveything is connected. The skull in the thunderbird’s mouth represents the importance of children—the ones who have been lost and the ones that need to be held closer to family.

“I wanted the design to reflect the importance of our children and families, as well as the importance of the land and the water to the Tseshaht and anyone who lives on the coast,” said Dick.

The jerseys will be auctioned off, with proceeds going towards the creation of a memorial to honour the survivors of the Alberni Indian Residential School. The Alberni Valley Bulldogs will announce jersey auction information later this week. Visit www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca for more information about the auction.

Up next for the Bulldogs is a home and home set with their Island rivals from Nanaimo. The Bulldogs will be at home on Saturday, Nov. 12. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Alberni Valley Bulldogs

