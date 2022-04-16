BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs drop first game against Langley Rivermen

‘Dogs hope to ‘rally the Valley’ for Game 2 on April 16 at the Dawg Pound

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ Brandon Buhr, left, stands deep in the Langley Rivermen end of Game 1 in the BC Hockey League Coastal Conference semifinal, April 15, 2022 at the AV Multiplex. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs will be looking for a rally tonight (April 16) at the “Dawg Pound” as they face Langley Rivermen in Game 2 of the BC Hockey League’s Coastal Conference semifinals.

The Bulldogs dropped their first playoff game 3-2 to the Rivermen at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on April 15. The Rivermen have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Langley struck first on a goal by Vitaly Levyy at 9:17 of the first period. The Bulldogs’ Matthew Maltais, from Emanuelson Charbonneau and Ethan Bono, tied it up at 12:18.

Langley took the lead again in the second period at 12:54 (Tyler Schleppe) on the power play. The Rivermen held the Bulldogs to four shots on goal in the second period.

Riley Wallack scored Langley’s insurance goal midway through the third period. Brandon Buhr scored his sixth goal of the playoffs for the Bulldogs at 14:31 of the third, and Maltais earned his second point of the game with an assist, but it wasn’t enough for the home team to catch up.

Hobie Hedquist will start in goal tonight for the Bulldogs, according to a team report—his 20th consecutive start.

There are still tickets available for Game 2, at the Bulldog’s office inside the AV Multiplex, 3737 Roger St. The office is open until game time. Puck drop is 7 p.m.



