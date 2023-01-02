BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs end 2022 with a win

Powell River defenceman Dylan Hewlett tries to poke the puck away from Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr during a New Year’s Eve game in Port Alberni on Dec. 31, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)Powell River defenceman Dylan Hewlett tries to poke the puck away from Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr during a New Year’s Eve game in Port Alberni on Dec. 31, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
The Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Powell River Kings honour the late Bill Surry with a moment of silence before a game on Dec. 31, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)The Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Powell River Kings honour the late Bill Surry with a moment of silence before a game on Dec. 31, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Matt Kursonis battles along the boards with Powell River’s Karter McNarland during a New Year’s Eve game in Port Alberni on Dec. 31, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Matt Kursonis battles along the boards with Powell River’s Karter McNarland during a New Year’s Eve game in Port Alberni on Dec. 31, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Owen Desilets tries to carry the puck into the Powell River zone during a New Year’s Eve game on Dec. 31, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Owen Desilets tries to carry the puck into the Powell River zone during a New Year’s Eve game on Dec. 31, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs ended 2022 on a high note, picking up a 4-2 win against the visiting Powell River Kings on New Year’s Eve.

The game on Saturday, Dec. 31 started with a moment of silence for the late Bill Surry, a long-time Alberni Valley Bulldogs volunteer who passed away at the end of the year.

The Kings opened the scoring in the first period, but the Bulldogs were able to respond. Their offence came from an unlikely source, as Tristan Taylor—typically a defenceman—was moved up front to play forward after David Sacco was held out of the game due to injury. Taylor responded to the challenge by scoring his first career BCHL goal in the first period, then his second career goal in the second period.

Also scoring for the Bulldogs were AJ Vasko and Chase Klassen. Goaltender Hobie Hedquist stopped 27 shots for the win.

The Bulldogs will start 2023 on the road, travelling to Nanaimo on Friday, Jan. 6 to face the Clippers. They will be back at the Dawg Pound on Saturday, Jan. 7 as the Wenatchee Wild come to town. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

Previous story
Weegar gives Calgary Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks
Next story
VIDEO: Hansel Enmanuel, college player with 1 arm, becomes an inspiration

Just Posted

Powell River defenceman Dylan Hewlett tries to poke the puck away from Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr during a New Year’s Eve game in Port Alberni on Dec. 31, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs end 2022 with a win

Flames burst from a house in the 3500-block of 10th Avenue in Port Alberni, early on New Year’s Day. (PAFD VIDEO SCREENSHOT)
One person sent to hospital in New Year’s Day house fire in Port Alberni

Bouchra Savard, front, dives into the water behind David Wiwchar while Michael Ramsay, left, Dan Savard and Jeff Cook work their way down the boat ramp at Clutesi Haven Marina on Jan. 1, 2023. The friends held their own Polar Bear Swim this year. (JUDY QUINN/ Special to the AV News)
No Polar Bear Swim in Port Alberni? No problem.

The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
New year, new rules: Some of the new laws in Canada beginning Jan. 1, 2023