Before the Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrated a 5-3 win against the Wenatchee Wild on October 18, breast cancer survivor Rhonda Maczulat dropped the puck. KAICEE TROTT PHOTO

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs extend win streak to six games

Bulldogs still undefeated at home

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs added to their winning streak last weekend.

The Bulldogs made it 7-0 at home with a 5-3 win over the Wenatchee Wild on Friday, Oct. 18. Ryan Doolin would get the scoring started for the Bulldogs in the opening minutes, but the Wild answered back just over a minute later to make it 1-1.

Early in the second, the Bulldogs would retake the lead with Mitch Deeltra’s 11th goal of the season, followed by goals from Dawson Tritt and Austin Spiridakis. The Wild finished the second period with two goals in the final 30 seconds to make it 4-3.

In the third, Jacob Bosse put the Bulldogs up for good, making it 5-3. Goaltender Luke Pearson made 26 saves for the Bulldogs with the win.

The Bulldogs hit the road Saturday to battle the Victoria Grizzlies for the second time this season and came back with a 6-2 win.

It was all Bulldogs in the first and second period, with goals from Tritt, Stephen Castagna, Tyler Kostelecky, Jackson Doucet and Doolin. The Grizzlies scored two goals in the third, before Spiridakis got one back for the Bulldogs to make it 6-2. Goaltender Jackson Glassford made 31 saves.

With their sixth win in a row, the Bulldogs improved to 9-8 on the season and are now sitting in the third spot in the Island Division with 18 points.

The Bulldogs will try to keep their undefeated record alive at the Dawg Pound as they host the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday, Oct. 25 and the Vernon Vipers on Saturday, Oct. 26. Puck drop for both games is at 7 p.m.

