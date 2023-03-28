Alberni Valley Bulldogs captain Chase Klassen tries to get the puck past Victoria Grizzlies goaltender Oliver Auyeung-Ashton during a game on Friday, March 24. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

Alberni Valley Bulldogs captain Chase Klassen tries to get the puck past Victoria Grizzlies goaltender Oliver Auyeung-Ashton during a game on Friday, March 24. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs finish regular season with 4-0 shutout against Grizzlies

The Bulldogs will face Victoria in the playoffs starting March 31

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are hoping their 4-0 shutout against the Victoria Grizzlies last week is a preview for the playoff series to come.

The Bulldogs came flying out of the gate during their final home game on Friday, March 24, putting up 22 first period shots against the visiting Grizzlies. Bulldogs captain Chase Klassen found the back of the net as he put home a loose puck rebound past goalie Oliver Auyeung-Ashton. In the second period, the Bulldogs piled up three goals (from Brandon Buhr, Will Elger and Matt Kursonis) and another 22 shots.

Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist made 32 saves for his third shutout of the season. The win was the 54th of Hedquist’s BCHL career, a franchise record. The crowd of 1,791 was the largest crowd to take in a Bulldogs game this season at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

The Bulldogs will be facing Victoria again in the first round of the playoffs, which begin this Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Puck drop for both games is set for 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island Race Series returns to Port Alberni with new route and name

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs captain Chase Klassen tries to get the puck past Victoria Grizzlies goaltender Oliver Auyeung-Ashton during a game on Friday, March 24. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs finish regular season with 4-0 shutout against Grizzlies

Runners take off from the starting point at Cherry Creek Community Hall during the 2019 Port Alberni Paper Chase. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Vancouver Island Race Series returns to Port Alberni with new route and name

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen Monday (March 27) said he remains concerned about funding for the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET), which supports economic development on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Critics fear B.C. poised to freeze $300 million Vancouver Island development fund

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts 2023 budget

Pop-up banner image