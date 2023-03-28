BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs finish regular season with 4-0 shutout against Grizzlies

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are hoping their 4-0 shutout against the Victoria Grizzlies last week is a preview for the playoff series to come.

The Bulldogs came flying out of the gate during their final home game on Friday, March 24, putting up 22 first period shots against the visiting Grizzlies. Bulldogs captain Chase Klassen found the back of the net as he put home a loose puck rebound past goalie Oliver Auyeung-Ashton. In the second period, the Bulldogs piled up three goals (from Brandon Buhr, Will Elger and Matt Kursonis) and another 22 shots.

Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist made 32 saves for his third shutout of the season. The win was the 54th of Hedquist’s BCHL career, a franchise record. The crowd of 1,791 was the largest crowd to take in a Bulldogs game this season at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

The Bulldogs will be facing Victoria again in the first round of the playoffs, which begin this Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Puck drop for both games is set for 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL