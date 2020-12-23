BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs goaltender commits to Yale

An Alberni Valley Bulldog goaltender will be joining the NCAA for the 2021-2022 season.

The Bulldogs announced on Dec. 16 that goaltender Luke Pearson has committed to the Yale University men’s hockey program.

Pearson, a 19-year0old from Whitby, Ontario, is currently in his second season with the Bulldogs. In his rookie campaign, Pearson went 13-19 with a 3.69 GAA and 0.900 save percentage. During the fall’s extended training camp, Pearson appeared in nine games, going 3-4-1-0.

Bulldogs head coach and general manager Joe Martin offered his congratulations to Pearson on the commitment.

“Over a year ago we acquired Luke,” said Martin in a press release. “His decision to move away from home and get a top junior experience with the increased exposure to top NCAA programs was his goal. After speaking to him after his commitment to Yale, you could hear the smile through the phone. All along the way, Luke has had a good advisor and great support. There are lots of people excited for Luke and his next chapter in hockey.”

Bulldogs goaltending coach Jamie McCaig was equally excited for Luke.

“He has a great goalie mind, reads the play well, and has excellent hands,” said McCaig. “His ability to problem solve at high speeds makes him an elite level goal that will thrive at the NCAA level.”

