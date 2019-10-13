BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs improve to 6-0 at home

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ defenceman has the puck poked away as he attempts a slapshot during the first period of a game against the Victoria Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 11. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ forward Josh Zary races for the puck. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ forward Josh Zary gets caught in a pileup at the Grizzlies’ net. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ forward Olivier Fizet jumps over a Victoria players’ stick to reach the puck. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ forward Jackson Doucet reaches for the puck. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs still have not lost a game at home this season.

During a pair of Thanksgiving weekend games, the Bulldogs took down Island rivals the Victoria Grizzlies, followed by a shutout against the top-ranked team in the league.

On Friday, Bulldogs’ forward Austin Spiridakis got the scoring started late in the opening period with a pass from Tommy Bannister. Ryan Doolin made it 2-0 in the second, followed by a short-handed goal from Dawson Tritt.

The Victoria Grizzlies added a pair of goals before the end of the second period, outshooting the Bulldogs 29-16 through 40 minutes.

In the third, the Grizzlies managed to tie things up, but the Bulldogs took the lead back with a goal from Josh Zary. Jacob Bosse grabbed the insurance marker just 74 seconds later to make it 5-3. Goaltender Jackson Glassford made 36 saves for the win.

The Penticton Vees rolled into Port Alberni on Saturday with a perfect 11-0 record. Tritt got the scoring started with a short-handed marker in the first period, then found the back of the net again a few minutes later to put the Bulldogs up 2-0.

In the second period, Bulldogs’ forward Tyler Kostelecky buried his third of the season to put the Bulldogs up 3-0. Tritt completed the hat trick in the third period with another shorthanded goal, and the Bulldogs took the game 4-0. Goaltender Luke Pearson stopped all 32 shots he faced for his first shutout in the BCHL.

It was the fourth straight win for the Bulldogs and the first loss of the season for the Vees. The Bulldogs are now 7-8 overall on the season and are still undefeated at the Dawg Pound.

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs will be back in ation on Friday, Oct. 18 when they host the Wenatchee Wild. Game time is at 7 p.m.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

