BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs make moves over offseason

Size, skill added to roster

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have acquired defenceman Marcus Walter. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been busy over the offseason.

On Monday, June 18, the Bulldogs announced that they had completed a trade with the Alberni Junior Hockey League’s Drayton Valley Thunder, acquiring the playing rights to defenceman Marcus Walter in return for forwards James Orban and Bradley Ong.

“This was a difficult deal to make because James and Bradley are both talented players and great people,” said head coach Matt Hughes in a release. “Ultimately it was a case of having to give up good players to acquire a good player, but we’d like to thank them both for their efforts on the ice and for representing the team so well in the community.”

Walter spent the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons with the Drayton Valley Thunder, dressing in 100 regular season games as a 16- and 17-year old. His most recent campaign with the Thunder included six goals, 12 assists and 47 penalty minutes in 59 regular season games. Hughes said Walter is expected to bring size, physicality, puck-moving ability and poise to the Bulldogs’ blueline.

“One of our goals heading into the offseason was to find a veteran defenceman who would make us bigger and harder to play against in our own zone, and Marcus certainly does that,” said Hughes. “He’s also an excellent two-way player who makes a good first pass and will contribute offensively. We’re very excited to add a young man of his caliber to our group of defencemen.”

Walter will join the Bulldogs at training camp on Monday, August 20. He will join some of the other recent Bulldogs’ acquisitions, including skilled forward Mitch Deelstra from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Listowel Cyclones.

Other new commitments for the Bulldogs include smooth-skating defenceman Hayden Hurst, North Island Silvertips forward Ethan Jones, former affiliate player Stephen Castagna and Nanaimo goaltender Blake Wood.

Previous story
Canucks release 2018-19 season schedule

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs make moves over offseason

Size, skill added to roster

UPDATE: Construction on Hwy. 4 halted after tree crashes into traffic

Trees are being cleared along the highway between Port Alberni and the Tofino-Ucluelet junction.

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Find your groove with hand drums in Port Alberni

Nanaimo-based trio will be holding drumming workshop and concert

Alberni Senior Men’s Floor Hockey League reunites

Port Alberni has always been a hockey town, even when there was no ice

Port Alberni celebrates National Aboriginal Day

Events took place on Thursday, June 21

Rescued Oregon family simply unprepared for adventure, RCMP say

Agencies now helping the group of four get to their destination in Alaska

Large B.C. tree dies after possible poisoning

Police and District investigate after large chestnut tree’s rapid decline

Canucks release 2018-19 season schedule

Vancouver to face Calgary Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 3, for home opener

VIDEO: Luxury Home and Design Show opens with Italian flare

Event set to run Friday to Sunday at BC Place in Vancouver

Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

The new fund aims to help customers who find themselves in financial emergencies

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Fake cops ‘arrest’ woman, steal $6,000 in latest CRA scam

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Study shows increase in mountain bike tourism in B.C.

Numbers are up, way up, for bike-related visits to the province

Most Read