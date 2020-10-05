Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Nick Beneteau carries the puck behind the Capitals net during Saturday’s game. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs open the preseason with two wins against Cowichan Caps

Bulldogs will travel to Duncan for another pair of preseason games

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are up 2-0 in preseason action after a weekend sweep against the visiting Cowichan Valley Capitals.

On Friday night, the Bulldogs scored four first period goals on their way to a 5-1 preseason win over the Capitals to kick off their 2020-21 season in earnest.

Tyler Kostelecky, who missed almost all of last season with a season-ending shoulder injury, opened the scoring just 52 seconds into the game. Forward Oliver Fizet scored two goals in the opening frame, which sandwiched rookie Ethan Bono’s first BCHL goal to round out the first period at 4-0 Bulldogs.

Cowichan’s Jacob Paler-Chow got the Caps on the board in the second, while the lone goal in the third period came off the stick of Bulldogs newcomer Adam Jeffery. Bulldogs goaltender Jackson Glassford needed just 15 saves to earn the win.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs got off to a quick start again as Cam Newson beat Caps goalie Jayden Shull at the 4:36 mark of the opening period. In the second, Bulldogs defencemen Jimmy Rayhill and Mattias Dal Monte each scored to stretch the Bulldogs lead to 3-0.

In the third period, Stephen Castagna got his first goal of the preseason to make it 4-0, before the Caps’ Brendan Kerr scored to get Cowichan on the board. Dawson Tritt pushed the lead to 5-1 before the Capitals got a late power play goal to close the gap to 5-2. Castagna put the game away with his second of the period into the empty net with just 40 seconds remaining in the game.

Luke Pearson picked up the 6-2 win in goal as he made 20 saves on the night.

The Bulldogs will travel to Duncan next weekend for another pair of games against the Cowichan Valley Capitals before their 14-day quarantine break kicks and they can join the Nanaimo Clippers and Victoria Grizzlies.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Bulldogs defender Jeremy Fontaine fires a shot on goal during the first period of Saturday’s preseason game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Bulldogs defender Mattias Dal Monte holds the puck at the blueline during a game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday, Oct. 3. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Previous story
Salmon Arm woman one of the oldest competitive bowlers in Western Canada

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs open the preseason with two wins against Cowichan Caps

Bulldogs will travel to Duncan for another pair of preseason games

Mother bear and three young cubs killed in car crash near Ucluelet

“Sadly, there are bears that are hit and killed by vehicles every year,” said Bob Hansen of WildSafeBC

BC VOTES 2020: Helen Poon advocates for small business and families in Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Helen Poon is a BC Liberal candidate in the 2020 provincial election

BC VOTES 2020: Josie Osborne wants to work for the people of Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Josie Osborne is a BC NDP candidate in the 2020 provincial election

BC VOTES 2020: Evan Jolicoeur sees a Green future in Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Evan Jolicoeur is running as a BC Green Party candidate in the 2020 provincial election

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

Most Read