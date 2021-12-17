Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Braden Blace holds the puck at the blueline during a Bulldogs powerplay opportunity. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up close win against Victoria

3-2 win was the last Bulldogs home game before Christmas break

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs picked up a close win against the Victoria Grizzlies in their last home game before the Christmas break.

The Bulldogs defeated the Grizzlies 3-2 on Wednesday night (Dec. 15) at the Alberni Valley Multiplex before a crowd of 933 fans.

The two clubs were scoreless after the first 20 minutes. But the Bulldogs opened the scoring almost 10 minutes into the second period, with Booker Daniel’s fourth goal of the year.

The Grizzlies tied things up early in the third period, but the Bulldogs regained the lead less than three minutes later with a powerplay marker from Ethan Leyer. Bulldogs forward Kobe Assam added to the lead at 15:15 of the third period.

With the Grizzlies net empty, Victoria managed to score with just 0.3 seconds left in the game. It wasn’t enough, as the Bulldogs picked up the 3-2 win.

Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist was named the game’s first star, making 29 saves on 31 shots.

The Bulldogs will hit the road for a pair of games this weekend in Surrey and Chilliwack before the Christmas break. The team will be back at home on Wednesday, Dec. 29 for their final game of 2021 as the Cowichan Valley Capitals come to town. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

ICE CHIPS…Five Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been named to the BCHL’s Top Prospects Game, which will take place Jan. 14 in Penticton. Goaltender Hobie Hedquist, defencemen Braden Blace and Emanuelson Charbonneau and forwards Ethan Bono and Mirko Buttazzoni will be representing Port Alberni at the event.

Bulldogs captain Stephen Castagna carries the puck into the Grizzlies zone. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr battles for the puck behind the Grizzlies net. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

