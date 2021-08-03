The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have acquired goaltender Hobie Hedquist. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have acquired goaltender Hobie Hedquist. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up goaltender for 2021-2022 season

Bulldogs season tickets are now on sale

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have acquired a goaltender for the 2021-22 season.

The Bulldogs announced on July 27 that they have acquired 2003-born goaltender Hobie Hedquist from the United States Hockey League’s Dubuque Fighting Saints in exchange for future considerations.

The 6’3” and 185-pound native of Heron Lake Minnesota is committed to play NCAA hockey with the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks in 2022.

Hedquist appeared in 21 games last season for Dubuque.

Bulldogs head coach and general manager Joe Martin feels that Hedquist possesses the tools to help the Bulldogs.

“The acquisition of Hobie is tremendous for our group,” said Martin. “We think he’s positioned to have a breakout year and we’re excited that he chose to be a Bulldog.”

Hobie shared the enthusiasm about becoming a Bulldog this year.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to live in Port Alberni and join the Bulldogs,” he said. “I can’t wait to get up there for the season and get started.”

Hedquist and the rest of his new teammates open the BCHL’s 60th season in October.

ICE CHIPS…Bulldogs season tickets are now on sale for the 2021-22 season. You can purchase them online at tickets.albernivalleybulldogs.ca or in person at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Youth aged 18 and under are no-charge when accompanied by an adult, compliments of the San Group.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

Previous story
Canada’s Ellie Black finishes fourth in women’s beam, Biles takes bronze

Just Posted

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have acquired goaltender Hobie Hedquist. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up goaltender for 2021-2022 season

From left to right: Deb Foxcroft (Tseshaht Elected Councillor), Ken Watts (Tseshaht Elected Chief Councillor), Josh Goodwill (Tseshaht Hereditary Chief), Dave Ralla, Cody Gus (Tseshaht Elder and AIRS survivor), Darrell Ross (Tseshaht admin staff and member), Carly Clark (Jays/Lace It Up), Dustin Dame (Cloud City) and Aaron Colyn (Twin City Brewing). (PHOTO COURTESY TSESHAHT FIRST NATION)
Port Alberni businesses step up to help fund residential school memorial

A truck in the Pro class takes off from the starting line during the 2017 Thunder in the Valley event on Stamp Avenue. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Alberni Valley drag racing’s charity cruise set for Aug. 6

Kayla Castellarin from the BC SPCA Alberni-Clayoquot branch holds up one of three roosters presently housed at the animal shelter. This Japanese bantam rooster came in a week ago after it and a second one were discovered abandoned in the bush by Great Central Lake. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Young bantam roosters dumped in bush west of central Vancouver Island city