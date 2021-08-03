BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up goaltender for 2021-2022 season

Bulldogs season tickets are now on sale

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have acquired a goaltender for the 2021-22 season.

The Bulldogs announced on July 27 that they have acquired 2003-born goaltender Hobie Hedquist from the United States Hockey League’s Dubuque Fighting Saints in exchange for future considerations.

The 6’3” and 185-pound native of Heron Lake Minnesota is committed to play NCAA hockey with the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks in 2022.

Hedquist appeared in 21 games last season for Dubuque.

Bulldogs head coach and general manager Joe Martin feels that Hedquist possesses the tools to help the Bulldogs.

“The acquisition of Hobie is tremendous for our group,” said Martin. “We think he’s positioned to have a breakout year and we’re excited that he chose to be a Bulldog.”

Hobie shared the enthusiasm about becoming a Bulldog this year.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to live in Port Alberni and join the Bulldogs,” he said. “I can’t wait to get up there for the season and get started.”

Hedquist and the rest of his new teammates open the BCHL’s 60th season in October.

ICE CHIPS…Bulldogs season tickets are now on sale for the 2021-22 season. You can purchase them online at tickets.albernivalleybulldogs.ca or in person at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Youth aged 18 and under are no-charge when accompanied by an adult, compliments of the San Group.

