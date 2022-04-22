Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr crowds the Langley net. (PHOTO COURTESY BCHL)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs return to Dawg Pound on brink of elimination

Bulldogs managed to pick up one playoff win in Langley

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs managed to pick up one win in Langley, but they will return to the Dawg Pound on the brink of elimination as the Rivermen took a 3-1 series lead in the BCHL’s Coastal Conference semi-finals.

Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist earned first star honours on Tuesday, April 19 as he made 34 saves in a 2-0 shutout in Game 3 against the Langley Rivermen. Bulldogs goals came from Stephen Castagna and Brandon Buhr.

Wednesday’s game was a wild one, as it went to triple overtime to decide a winner. But it was Langley’s Max Dukovac who scored the game-winner at the 0:58 second mark of the third overtime, securing a 3-2 win for the home team and a 3-1 series lead.

Game 5 will take place at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Friday, April 22. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Bulldogs office or online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca.

