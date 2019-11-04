Bulldogs fans celebrate the team’s 4-0 win at the Dawg Pound on Saturday, Nov. 1. PHOTO COURTESY HEATHER MILLIGAN

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs shut out Kings for the win

Goaltender Luke Pearson earns his second shutout of the season

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs earned their second shutout of the season at home on Saturday.

After falling 3-1 to Nanaimo on the road on Friday, Nov. 1, the Bulldogs returned home on Saturday, Nov. 2 to host the Powell River Kings and came up with a big 4-0 win.

Dawson Tritt, Austin Spiridakis, Ryan Doolin and Tommy Bannister each picked up goals for the Bulldogs, while netminder Luke Pearson earned his second shutout of the season, making 26 saves in the win.

The Bulldogs improve to 9-0-1 at the Dawg Pound and are now 11-9-1 on the season, sitting at third place in the Island division.

This weekend, the Bulldogs will face one of the top ranked teams in the BCHL as the Coquitlam Express come to town on Friday, Nov. 8. On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Bulldogs host the West Kelowna Warriors. Both games start at 7 p.m.

