Bulldogs forward Jackson Doucet and Grizzlies forward Marty Westhaver square off in the second period of a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Friday, Jan. 17. (KAICEE TROTT / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs split home-and-home with Grizzlies

Bulldogs break four-game losing streak

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs split a home-and-home series with the Victoria Grizzlies last weekend.

Coming off of a four-game losing streak, the Bulldogs were happy to pick up a 5-0 win against the Grizzlies on Friday night at the Dawg Pound.

The Bulldogs bit first in the second period, as defenceman Tim Gould sniped his sixth marker of the season to put the home team up 1-0. The Bulldogs then found the back of the net four times in the third period, with goals from Mitch Deelstra, Jimmy Rayhill, Ryan Doolin and Josh Zary. Goaltender Luke Pearson stopped all 31 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season.

But the Bulldogs dropped their second game against the Grizzlies at the Q-Centre on Saturday night. River Fahey picked up his first BCHL goal in the opening period, but the Grizzlies held on for the 4-1 win.

The Bulldogs are now 22-18-1-2 on the season. They return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Dawg Pound when they host the division-leading Cowichan Valley Capitals. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

ICE CHIPS…Bulldogs captain Mitch Deelstra played his 100th regular season game in the BCHL on Saturday night.

