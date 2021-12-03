BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs trade goaltender Jackson Glassford

The BCHL Alberni Valley Bulldogs have acquired goaltender Hayden Dunford from the Caledonia Pro-Fit Corvairs of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League for future considerations. (PHOTO COURTESY AV BULLDOGS)

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have a new goaltender between the pipes after trading Jackson Glassford last week.

Glassford, 20, from Qualicum Beach, spent three seasons with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. His rookie season was a standout for the six-foot-four netminder: he had a 12-7-0 record with a .915 save percentage and was ranked by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft. So far in 2021 he had a 3-3 record with a 3.95 goals-against average.

He is committed to Long Island University for 2022-23.

Glassford earned a game misconduct and a two-game suspension at the end of November after smashing his hockey stick on the ice and throwing it during an 8-7 home loss against Powell River Kings. A piece of the broken stick flew into the crowd. He issued an apology to fans over social media, saying he lost his temper “and my actions were not OK. I would like to personally apologize to the fans who were affected. I will learn from this.”

Glassford heads to the Blackfalds Bulldogs of the Alberta Junior Hockey League in exchange for the playing rights of defenceman Wyatt Wilson and a player development fee, according to the Blackfalds Bulldogs’ website. This is the AJHL Bulldogs’ inaugural season in Blackfalds.

Joining Hobie Hedquist in goal for the Bulldogs is Hayden (Dunny) Dunford of Guelph, Ont., who comes to the B.C. Hockey League from the Caledonia Corvairs of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) in exchange for future considerations. In six games this season with the Corvairs Dunford went 3-2-0, had a 3.00 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

