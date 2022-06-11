Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a blocker save during a game against the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BCHL: Bombers goaltender Callum Tung moves up to Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Tung posted a 0.951 save percentage in the VIJHL playoffs

A Port Alberni Bombers goaltender is moving up to the next level.

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs have announced the commitment of goaltender Callum Tung for the 2022-23 BCHL season.

Tung spent the 21-22 season with the VIJHL’s Port Alberni Bombers and quickly became a fan favourite after becoming the Bombers No. 1 goaltender.

Tung finished his rookie year posting a 0.951 save percentage in the playoffs as led the Bombers to Game 7 in the first round of the playoffs against the top-seeded Campbell River Storm. Tung’s heroics included stopping 79 of 81 shots in an overtime loss.

Bulldogs head coach Joe Martin is hopeful the extra work Tung saw as a Bomber will help him in his transition to Junior A hockey.

“In his first year of junior, Callum was leaned on heavily,” said Martin. “He learned lots, and played a lot. We believe this experience has helped shape him into a very strong BCHL goalie.”

Tung is the second Bomber to commit to the Bulldogs for the 2022-2023 season. He joins his teammate, forward Brady McIsaac.

ICE CHIPS…The BCHL’s 2022-23 schedule has been released and the Bulldogs will be playing their first game in Victoria on Sept. 23. Their first home game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1. The team is already preparing for next season, as they have acquired forward AJ Vasko from the Cranbrook Bucks in exchange for future considerations.

Alberni Valley Bulldogs

