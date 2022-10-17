Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono had a four-point night against the Powell River Kings on Oct. 15. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono had a four-point night against the Powell River Kings on Oct. 15. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

BCHL: Bono’s four-point night leads Alberni Valley Bulldogs to victory against Powell River

Bulldogs headed to BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack this week

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono paced the attack with two goals and two assists in a 4-2 win over the Powell River Kings on Saturday night (Oct. 15) at the Hap Parker Arena.

Will Elger and Emanuelson Charbonneau also scored for the Bulldogs.

Goaltender Hobie Hedquist returned to the Bulldogs crease after missing the past three games to injury and earned the win in goal, stopping 26 of the 28 shots Powell River sent his way. Kyle Metson stopped 34 of 38 in goal for the Kings.

The power play went 0 for 5 on paper, but two of the goals came just seconds after a Kings penalty expired. The Bulldogs penalty kill, meanwhile, was a perfect 3 for 3 on the night.

After allowing a point to slip away the night before in Nanaimo, the Bulldogs got a much-needed victory and improved to 4-3-1-0 on the season.

They will now be headed to the BCHL Showcase in Chilliwack this week. The Bulldogs will take on the Vernon Vipers on Wednesday (Oct. 19), and the defending BCHL champions the Penticton Vees on Thursday afternoon. The Vees are off to a perfect 8-0 start to the season.

ICE CHIPS…The VIJHL’s Port Alberni Bombers snapped a five-game losing skid with a 6-1 win against the Nanaimo Buccaneers on Friday, but lost 2-1 against the Peninsula Panthers on Saturday. The team is back on home ice on Wednesday, Oct. 19 as the Campbell River Storm come to town.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHLPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Port Alberni golfers raise thousands for Alberni Valley Hospice Society
Next story
Ovechkin scores 2, Capitals come back to beat winless Canucks 6-4

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono had a four-point night against the Powell River Kings on Oct. 15. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Bono’s four-point night leads Alberni Valley Bulldogs to victory against Powell River

The Port Alberni Black Sheep take down a runner with the UVic Norsemen during a game on Saturday, Oct. 15. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep take down visiting UVic Norsemen in rugby action

John Howitt Elementary School is located off of Tebo Avenue in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Man sought after teen blocks attempted abduction outside Port Alberni school: RCMP

A panel of City of Port Alberni mayoral and council candidates take up the stage at Alberni District Secondary School on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Students in the Social Justice 12 class arranged an all-candidates meeting for students and members of the public. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Student Vote comes close to real thing in Port Alberni’s municipal election