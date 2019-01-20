BCHL: Bulldogs best Salmon Arm at home

Keaton Mastrodonato, centre, scored twice to lead the Alberni Valley Bulldogs to a 6–3 win over Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Jan. 18 at the AV Multiplex. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Keaton Mastrodonato scored his second goal of the game with less than five minutes to go in the third period to give the Alberni Valley Bulldogs a 6–3 win over Salmon Arm on Friday.

The Bulldogs ended the second period with a crucial goal by Ryan Miotto in the waning seconds of the period that put them up 3–2. Salmon Arm tied it up at 9:12 of the third, but Mastrodonato potted the winner at 15:11. Evan Googins scored an insurance goal for the Bulldogs at 16:47.

The Bulldogs’ final goal came at 19:52 after Stephen Castagna was hauled down on a breakaway. Because the Silverbacks’ net was empty, Castagna was automatically awarded a goal.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs face Powell River Kings at 2 p.m. today (Jan. 20) at the AV Multiplex. Tickets are available at the Bulldogs’ office outside the main entrance to the Multiplex.

