The Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate Stephen Castagna’s first period goal against the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Saturday, Aug. 24. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

BCHL: Bulldogs fall to Capitals in third preseason loss

Alberni Valley Bulldogs will be on the road starting Wednesday, Aug. 28

After a 6-4 loss against the Cowichan Valley Capitals at home on Saturday, Aug. 24, the Alberni Valley Bulldogs are still looking for a preseason win.

Before Saturday’s game, Bulldogs head coach Joe Martin said that he was happy with main camp so far. The first game against Powell River on Thursday, Aug. 22 featured “a lot of young guys,” said Martin. Goaltender Luke Pearson made his debut in a Bulldogs’ uniform and newcomers Jacob Bosse, Tommy Bannister and Moe Acee drew into the lineup. Despite goals from Ethan Jones and Stephen Castagna, the Bulldogs dropped their preseason opener, 3-2 in overtime.

“I think it was a solid debut,” Martin said after the game. “It was nice to be able to get into some game situations and get a good look at some players who we think can be solid contributors to our club this year

Friday’s game against Powell River, however, “was not a good game,” said Martin. Although defencemen Jackson Munro and Ryan Novecosky each scored one for the home team, the Kings took the game 7-2.

Saturday’s game against the Cowichan Valley Capitals saw more veterans in the lineup. The Bulldogs opened scoring with a shot from Castagna just two minutes into the opening frame, but the Caps tied things up a few minutes later, then took a 3-1 lead in the second period.

Despite another goal from Castagna in the third period, and two from Bulldogs’ newcomer Chase Klassen, the Caps took the game, 6-4.

The Bulldogs will hit the road next, taking on the Capitals at the Cowichan Community Centre on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Their final game of the preseason will be in Powell River on Friday, Aug. 30.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Bulldogs’ forwards Stephen Castagna and Josh Zary drive to the Cowichan net. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Olivier Fizet carries the puck into the Cowichan zone. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Previous story
B.C. Lions fall to 1-9 after 13-10 loss to Ticats

Just Posted

BCHL: Bulldogs fall to Capitals in third preseason loss

Alberni Valley Bulldogs will be on the road starting Wednesday, Aug. 28

Casual car show will put the drive into food drive

Port Alberni’s Cars and Coffee will wrap up with a food drive in September

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs open preseason with overtime loss

Bulldogs fell to Powell River Kings, 3-2

Striking Western Forest Products workers could lose benefits in September

Union, forest company at odds over Vancouver Island benefit payments as strike enters third month

Port Alberni bands ‘out of the basement’ and onto an album

Two bands, products of the Alberni Valley’s school of rock, celebrate their CD debut

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. Lions fall to 1-9 after 13-10 loss to Ticats

Lowly Leos have dropped six straight CFL contests

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and ‘stand-up guy’ at celebration of life

B.C. RCMP plane chases fleeing helicopter as part of major cross-border drug bust

The helicopter eventually landed at a rural property near Chilliwack

Vancouver Island man dead after reported hit-and-run incident

Oceanside RCMP seek public’s help gathering information

Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

The 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer took place Saturday morning, Aug. 24 in Surrey, B.C.

PHOTOS: Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires

Amazon fires have become a global issue, escalating tensions between Brazil and European countries

Racist confrontation in Richmond parking lot caught on camera

Woman can be heard yelling racial slurs, swear words at woman in apparent parking dispute

Most Read