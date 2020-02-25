Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson dives for the puck. (DARRAN CHAISSON PHOTOGRAPHY)

BCHL: Bulldogs set to face Clippers in Round One of BCHL playoffs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs have won two out of eight games against Nanaimo this season

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs will be taking on the Nanaimo Clippers in the first round of the BCHL playoffs.

Games one and two kick off in Nanaimo on Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29. The Bulldogs will play at home for Games three and four on Tuesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 5.

The Bulldogs have won only two out of eight regular season games against the Nanaimo Clippers this season.

With the short distance between the two clubs, Bulldogs head coach Joe Martin said in a press release that the series will be stretched out over the longest possible time frame.

“The playoffs can take a toll on the players,” he said. “With the short distance between the two clubs we felt it was an opportunity to stretch things out and provide some rest for the teams.”

Martin added that he is excited to experience his first taste of playoff hockey in Port Alberni.

“I’ve heard it’s a tremendous atmosphere in here, even ramped up more than the regular season,” he said. “I’m sure our guys will be excited to get the series off on a good note in Nanaimo and return home to a packed Dawg Pound next week. It’s the most exciting time of the year, and we’re excited to get going.”

Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Most Read