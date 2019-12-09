Bulldogs forward Ryan Doolin fires the puck past Kings defenceman Jack Long. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BCHL: Bulldogs’ win streak snapped by Powell River Kings

Josh Zary had the lone goal for Port Alberni

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs had a three game win streak snapped as they hosted the Powell River Kings at the Dawg Pound on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Sunday marked the end of four games in four and a half days for the Bulldogs. The team took a big 4-3 comeback win against Merritt on Wednesday, followed by another 4-3 win against the Grizzlies in Victoria on Friday. On Saturday, the Bulldogs returned home and beat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-3.

But the winning streak came to an end on Sunday as they lost 4-1 to Powell River.

The Kings went up 2-0 in the first period. The Bulldogs got on the board in the middle frame as Josh Zary sniped his fourth of the season, but the Kings added two more goals in the third to take the game 4-1. Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson made 25 saves in the loss.

The Bulldogs are now 16-13-0-2 on the season.

The team will be back at the Dawg Pound on Saturday, Dec. 14 to take on the Chilliwack Chiefs. This is also the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss, so make sure you bring a stuffed animal to throw onto the ice when the Bulldogs score their first goal of the game. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Bulldogs defenceman Moe Acee fires a shot on goal. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson deflects a puck during a Kings powerplay opportunity. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Previous story
Miller nets winner as Canucks edge Sabres 6-5 in OT

Just Posted

BCHL: Bulldogs’ win streak snapped by Powell River Kings

Josh Zary had the lone goal for Port Alberni

Alberni vet heading to Africa with Veterinarians Without Borders

Dr. Roberta Templeton and her vet husband will help dairy farmers in Uganda

B.C.-born hockey official talks to IIHF about switching European rule book to NHL rules

Rob Shick will represent NHL at 4th World Hockey Forum in Russia

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

Helping with Christmas bird count is ‘citizen science’

Port Alberni’s bird count will be Dec. 28, 2019; volunteers are needed

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

Vancouver ‘party bus’ slapped with $27,000+ fine for carrying minors, alcohol on board

Fine could escalate to $50,000, police say

B.C. universities post $340 million worth of surpluses thanks to international student tuition

Students call for spending as international enrolment produces huge surpluses at many universities

Conservatives urge Morneau to deliver ‘urgent’ fall economic update

Morneau says the first thing the Liberals plan to do is bring in their promised tax cut for the middle class

INFOGRAPHIC: How much money did your local university or college make last year?

B.C. university and colleges posted a combined $340 million surplus in 2018/19

B.C. creates $8.5M organization to improve safety for health care workers

Group will bring together unions, province, health care organizations

Kovrig clings to humour as ‘two Michaels’ near one year in Chinese prison

Their detention is widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech scion Meng Wanzhou

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

Brain injury from domestic abuse a ‘public health crisis,’ says B.C. researcher

Nearly 80% of the domestic violence victims who reported to police last year were women

Most Read