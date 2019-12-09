BCHL: Bulldogs’ win streak snapped by Powell River Kings

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs had a three game win streak snapped as they hosted the Powell River Kings at the Dawg Pound on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Sunday marked the end of four games in four and a half days for the Bulldogs. The team took a big 4-3 comeback win against Merritt on Wednesday, followed by another 4-3 win against the Grizzlies in Victoria on Friday. On Saturday, the Bulldogs returned home and beat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-3.

But the winning streak came to an end on Sunday as they lost 4-1 to Powell River.

The Kings went up 2-0 in the first period. The Bulldogs got on the board in the middle frame as Josh Zary sniped his fourth of the season, but the Kings added two more goals in the third to take the game 4-1. Bulldogs goaltender Luke Pearson made 25 saves in the loss.

The Bulldogs are now 16-13-0-2 on the season.

The team will be back at the Dawg Pound on Saturday, Dec. 14 to take on the Chilliwack Chiefs. This is also the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss, so make sure you bring a stuffed animal to throw onto the ice when the Bulldogs score their first goal of the game. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bulldogs defenceman Moe Acee fires a shot on goal. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)