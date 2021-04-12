BCHL: Career night for Castagna can’t lift Alberni Valley Bulldogs past Victoria

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Lukas Jirousek pokes the puck away from Grizzlies forward Henri Schreifels during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A career-high five point game from Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Stephen Castagna wasn’t enough to lift the Bulldogs to victory, as they dropped another back-and-forth affair with the Victoria Grizzlies in a 7-5 tilt at the Alberni Valley Multiplex Sunday afternoon (April 11).

Castagna scored four times on the game and added an assist late in the third period. Lukas Jirousek had the other goal for the Bulldogs—his fifth of the season.

The game wasn’t without controversy, as the Bulldogs had a goal called back late in the third period. Bulldogs forward Chase Klassen fired the puck at Easter, who managed to catch the puck with his glove in the net. The ruling on the ice was a goal, but after a lengthy deliberation by all four officials, this call was reversed.

Luke Pearson stopped 35 of 41 shots in goal for the Bulldogs, while Grizzlies netminder Justin Easter stopped 35 of the 40 shots the Bulldogs directed his way for the win.

The Bulldogs are now 2-2-0-1 on the season.

They will take the ice again Wednesday night (April 14) with a rematch against the Victoria Grizzlies. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Games can be watched at www.hockeytv.com with a subscription, or tune into 93.3 The PEAK FM for play-by-play.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.