Alberni Valley Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist was named the first star after an Oct. 30 shootout win. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

Alberni Valley Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist was named the first star after an Oct. 30 shootout win. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

BCHL: Hedquist shuts out Vipers in Alberni Valley Bulldogs win

The shootout went to a fifth round

An Oct. 30 contest between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Vernon Vipers was a defensive one that ended in a 1-0 shootout victory for the Bulldogs.

Three periods of hockey plus an extra overtime period couldn’t decide a winner, as both Vernon goaltender Ethan David and Alberni netminder Hobie Hedquist saved every shot that came their way.

The Bulldogs finally prevailled in the fifth round of the shootout with a shot from forward Finn Brown. It was a moment of redemption for the Bulldogs, who lost to the Vipers at the BCHL Showcase the previous week.

The Bulldogs are now 5-3-1 on the season.

The next game will take place on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex as the Bulldogs host the Surrey Eagles. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca or at the Bulldogs office at the Multiplex.

ICE CHIPS…Bulldogs forward Mirko Buttazzoni has announced his commitment to Clarkson University for the 2023-2024 season. The Bulldogs rookie has four goals and three assists in nine games so far this season.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL

 

A pair of Alberni Valley Bulldogs fans dress up as Sesame Street characters for a game against the Vernon Vipers. The game took place one day before Halloween. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

A pair of Alberni Valley Bulldogs fans dress up as Sesame Street characters for a game against the Vernon Vipers. The game took place one day before Halloween. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)

Previous story
Bettman apologizes to Beach, defends NHL in wake of sexual assault allegations

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist was named the first star after an Oct. 30 shootout win. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Hedquist shuts out Vipers in Alberni Valley Bulldogs win

Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns in the House of Commons. File photo
Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns appointed mental health and addictions critic

Cities across B.C. experienced record-breaking temperatures during the heat dome that hit much of the province at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Summer heat dome killed 48 on Vancouver Island: BC Coroners Service

Tracy Adams, one of two managers at Abbeyfield House in Port Alberni, is committed to serving seniors. (PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO DELANO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Abbeyfield Port Alberni house managers have strong bond with residents