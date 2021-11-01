BCHL: Hedquist shuts out Vipers in Alberni Valley Bulldogs win

The shootout went to a fifth round

An Oct. 30 contest between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Vernon Vipers was a defensive one that ended in a 1-0 shootout victory for the Bulldogs.

Three periods of hockey plus an extra overtime period couldn’t decide a winner, as both Vernon goaltender Ethan David and Alberni netminder Hobie Hedquist saved every shot that came their way.

The Bulldogs finally prevailled in the fifth round of the shootout with a shot from forward Finn Brown. It was a moment of redemption for the Bulldogs, who lost to the Vipers at the BCHL Showcase the previous week.

The Bulldogs are now 5-3-1 on the season.

The next game will take place on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex as the Bulldogs host the Surrey Eagles. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca or at the Bulldogs office at the Multiplex.

ICE CHIPS…Bulldogs forward Mirko Buttazzoni has announced his commitment to Clarkson University for the 2023-2024 season. The Bulldogs rookie has four goals and three assists in nine games so far this season.

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHL