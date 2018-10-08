Bulldogs forward Mitch Deelstra battles for the puck behind the Merritt net during a game on Friday, Oct. 5. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

BCHL: Miotto plays the hero in weekend action for Bulldogs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs picked up one win at home

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs played a couple of close games at home last weekend, coming away with a loss and an overtime win.

The Merritt Centennials broke out of the Dog Pound with the win on Friday. The Bulldogs opened the scoring, with forward Nicholas Seitz getting in alone past the defense for his third goal of the season—the only goal scored in the first period.

But the Cents scored early in the second, then took the lead with a powerplay goal halfway through the period. The Bulldogs responded with a powerplay goal of their own, as foward Mitch Deelstra netted his second of the season. In the final frame, the Cents and Bulldogs exchanged goals again, with forward Ryan Miotto earning his first as a Bulldog, but the Cents scored with less than two minutes remaining in the third to earn a 4-3 win.

A Saturday game against the Trail Smoke Eaters also ended with a 4-3 score—this time, in favour of the Bulldogs. Although the Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead late in the third period, the Smoke Eaters managed to tie things up with just 30 seconds left on the clock. This led to an overtime period that ended just 1:46 into the extra frame. Miotto played the hero for the Bulldogs, picking up his own rebound to give the Bulldogs the overtime win.

Next, the Bulldogs take on the Victoria Grizzlies in a doubleheader that starts Friday, Oct. 12 in Victoria. The Bulldogs will then play the host at Weyerhaeuser Arena on Saturday, Oct. 13.

ICE CHIPS…Defenceman Darren Rizzolo was recognized for playing his 100th game with the Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 6. Rizzolo is the longest-tenured player on the team.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

