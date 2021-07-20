Blugh leaves B.C. Lions coaching post to attend to ‘personal and health matters’

B.C. Lions’ new head coach Rick Campbell holds a team helmet after being introduced to the media during a news conference at the team training facility in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. Lions’ new head coach Rick Campbell holds a team helmet after being introduced to the media during a news conference at the team training facility in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Rick Campbell now has a vacancy on his coaching staff

Rick Campbell has a vacancy on his B.C. Lions coaching staff.

The Lions announced Tuesday that defensive line coach Leroy Blugh is no longer with the CFL team.

Blugh, 55, joined the Lions in 2020 after spending six seasons as the defensive line coach under Campbell with the Ottawa Redblacks (2014-19). Blugh served as Edmonton’s defensive line coach in 2013.

He played 15 CFL seasons as a defensive lineman with Edmonton (1989-2000) and Toronto (2001-03). He was named the league’s top Canadian in 1996 and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

Blugh won a Grey Cup as a player (1993 with Edmonton) and coach (2016 with Ottawa).

He also served as the head coach at Bishop’s University from 2005 to 2010 and was the defensive line coach at Queen’s University in 2011 and 2012 before joining Edmonton.

“Leroy informed us he is returning home to attend to some personal and health matters,” Campbell, the Lions head coach/co-general manager, said in a statement. “We thank him for all of his contributions to our football club over the last year and a half and wish him all the best in the future.”

The Canadian Press

